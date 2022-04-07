Bok prop bizarrely misses big Sale match after trying to 'doctor' himself: 'It's ridiculous'

Bok prop Coenie Oosthuizen missed Sale's vital clash against Saracens due to a bizarre reason.

Bitten by an unknown insect, he tried to drain the resulting pus by himself and gave himself a nasty infection.

Sale boss Alex Sanderson quipped it was a typical SA thing to to - "I'll handle it myself" - but Oosthuizen is ready to play again.

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen had to bizarrely miss Sale's English Premiership fixture against Saracens last weekend because he botched up "doctoring" himself.

The 33-year-old, who's played 20 Tests and was part of the expanded national squad for last year's Lions series, was a conspicuous absentee after he apparently "picked up an injury in the warm-up".

However, Sale coach Alex Sanderson revealed that wasn't exactly the case.

Oosthuizen suffered a nasty bite from an unidentified insect on his leg, which saw a lot of pus emerging.

Perhaps taking a leaf out of the book of another former Bok prop in Jannie du Plessis, who is a qualified medical doctor, the former Cheetahs and Sharks front-rower tried to treat the pus himself.

"He will be over the moon people are interested in his insect bite," a laughing Sanderson was quoted as saying by Rugby Pass.



"I don't know what type of insect it was. It's just because it has got warm and we have a few bugs in and around the training ground. We have got an equestrian centre next door do and it might be something from that, might be something from the manure, but I can find out if you like and get back to you.

"The report I got from the doctor on game day was he tried to do something to himself, tried to syringe or maybe took a knife to it to get the pus out himself. In doing so it created more infection and then he couldn’t run the next day."

The good news is that Oosthuizen responded quickly and effectively to the medication he was belatedly prescribed.

"He's fine now, running around like a spring chicken. The antibiotics kicked in," said Sanderson.

"Of all the things that could keep you out, it was an insect bite last week. Ridiculous, isn't it? Doctor's pulling hair out, but that is old-school South African mentality, 'I’ll fix this myself', but he is good to go now."

Sanderson's revelation followed hot on the heels of the club confirming that the Bok duo of Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager are leaving at the end of the season.



