Bok scrumhalf extends Montpellier deal to 2025

Montpellier's Cobus Reinach (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Montpellier's Cobus Reinach (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Springbok World Cup winner Cobus Reinach has extended his contract with Montpellier by two years to 2025, the Top 14 leaders announced on Friday.

Reinach joined the French club in 2020 from Northampton and quickly established himself as the starting scrumhalf in Philippe Saint-Andre's team ahead of Benoit Paillaugue and Georgian Gela Aprasidze.

The 32-year-old has scored seven tries in 13 league matches for Montpellier this season.

Reinach has played 19 Tests for the Boks since making his debut against Australia at Newlands in 2014.


montpellierspringbokscobus reinachrugby
