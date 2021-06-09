Bok stalwart Duane Vermeulen set to go under the knife, doubts over availability for Lions series

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen was set to undergo ankle surgery on Wednesday morning, casting doubt over his availability for the British & Irish Lions series.



Vermeulen suffered the injury during the during the Bulls' 31-27 Rainbow Cup SA win over the Stormers in Pretoria last Friday.

The Bok stalwart travelled to Cape Town over the weekend to consult a specialist, and although the Bulls and SA Rugby have been mum so far on the extent of his injury, local publications SA Rugbymag and Daily Maverick reported on Monday that he would go under the knife.

On Wednesday morning, the burly No 8 posted a picture to his Instagram account just prior to going under the knife.



"Here we gooo..." he wrote.



The surgery is necessary to repair ligament damage and Vermeulen, who turns 35 on 3 July, will be sidelined for several weeks.

He's out for the remainder of the Bulls' Rainbow Cup campaign and it's still uncertain whether he'll be ready to face the Lions.

The first Test against the tourists is on 23 July, leaving him roughly seven weeks to recover.

The Springboks have cover at No 8 in the form of Jasper Wiese and Dan du Preez, while Vermeulen's absence could also see Marcell Coetzee drafted into the national squad.

The Bulls have already hinted that Coetzee, who made a storming debut for his side in last weekend's meeting with the Stormers, will in all likelihood lead the team in Saturday's Rainbow Cup "semi-final" against the Sharks in Durban.

