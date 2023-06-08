7m ago

Bok star Cheslin Kolbe confirms deal with Japanese club

Herman Mostert
Cheslin Kolbe. (EJ Langner/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will join Japanese outfit Suntory Sungoliath after this year's Rugby World Cup.
  • This puts to bed reports that Kolbe could return to Cape Town to play for the Stormers.
  • Kolbe had been on the books of French club Toulon since 2021.

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe has signed a deal to join Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath.

The 29-year-old has been in the news of late after he announced his departure from French club Toulon.

There were reports that he could join the Stormers, but WP Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that no formal offer was made to the player.

"I'm so happy to confirm I will be joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One competition after this year's World Cup," Kolbe said in a statement released by his management company, Roc Nation Sports International.

"This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career, and I'd like to thank everyone who made the move possible. Suntory is a team with an impressive history, and I am looking forward to making new memories with the team over the seasons ahead. To the fans, I hope to put in some performances that you can all enjoy. See you soon!" 

Suntory Sungoliath also confirmed Kolbe's signing on social media.

Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, said the move to Japan will prove beneficial to the World Cup winner's career.

"Cheslin's decision to join Suntory marks an incredible opportunity for him both personally and professionally. It is a testament to his dedication, talent, and relentless pursuit of excellence. We are confident that this move will not only elevate his game but also provide him with new experiences and an expanded global platform."

Kolbe was on WP's books between 2012 and 2017, before he left for France to play for Toulouse. He joined their rivals Toulon in 2021.


