Bok star Cheslin Kolbe 'wouldn't mind playing flyhalf again'

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe says he "wouldn't mind" slotting in at flyhalf again at some point in the future.

In February last year, an injury crisis saw Kolbe start at flyhalf for his French club Toulouse in a Top 14 game against Racing 92 in Paris.

He performed adequately in the pivot position, kicking two conversions and two penalties for a 10-point haul as Toulouse narrowly went down 30-27.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner normally operates at wing and fullback but has even slotted in at No 8 for Toulouse during an opposition scrum in 2019.



"I don’t know what they are using me as, a wildcard probably," Kolbe quipped in an interview with Radio KC 107.7fm. "I love this game. That's why I am still doing it. I am enjoying what I am doing. I make sure that whenever I do get on the field, I just deliver the best performance for us to succeed.



"Wherever I play, I will just do the best that I can. I have played at No 8, flyhalf, wing and fullback. I just love expressing the wonderful talent that I have been blessed with and making full use of it. There are so many players out there who have the potential but lack expressing it out on the field. I just want to live out my dream.



"I get a lot of people telling me that I am one of the best players in the world. If that is the case, I will have to make sure that I perform like one, each and every weekend, living up to that standard. It's great to get that recognition, but I'm staying as down to earth and humble as I can."

When probed on whether he would like to see more game time at No 10, Kolbe told radio show host Shafiek Mouton: "To be honest with you, I am definitely loving wing and fullback, but if I had to look at where I have started, I wouldn't mind playing some rugby at flyhalf again.

"Just get thrown in at the deep end again and hopefully I can get a few games in my career at flyhalf and show what I can do. I am happy to play where I can, wherever the team needs me and deliver good performances."

Kolbe, who scored a try in South Africa's 32-12 win over England in the 2019 World Cup final, has played 14 Tests for the Springboks.

