Bok Test mode loading ... 'Players know what to expect,' says Nienaber after first Durban camp

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has given the players who attended a training camp in Durban this week a pass mark.

The Boks will hold another camp in Durban from 29-31 May.

Later in the year, there will also be a pre-Rugby Championship camp in Pretoria and a pre-World Cup one in Bastia, Corsica.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is satisfied that they achieved their objectives in the first of two preparation camps that concluded in Durban on Friday.

The aim of the camp was to get the players into "Test mode" after concluding their franchise and club commitments.

The squad, which did not feature players from URC finalists the Stormers, held five field training sessions and several off-field sessions.

The second training camp, scheduled for 29-31 May, will also be held in Durban.

"This camp was invaluable in getting the coaches and players on the same page in terms of our structures and systems as we prepare for this important season," Nienaber said in a statement.

"The message from the coaches from day one was that the players had to leave the camp knowing what we expect from them on and off the field in the next few months as we look to select our Rugby World Cup squad in August.

"We have another training camp in Durban in two weeks, which will feature a bigger squad as we welcome the Stormers after the United Rugby Championship Grand Final, and perhaps a few more Japanese players who have completed their club commitments.

"That camp will give us another opportunity to get the players into the swing of things before our Pretoria training camp in June."

Players invited to Springbok camp (in alphabetical order): Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Verblitz), Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (all Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Ox Nche (Sharks), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Grant Williams (Sharks)

Nienaber said he was impressed at how receptive the players were in the off-field sessions.

"We believe we have a fantastic base to work from," he said.

"We also had the opportunity to assess the injured players and we'll monitor their progress and rehabilitation closely in the next few months. All in all, we are in a good frame of mind as our first Rugby Championship Test against Australia approaches."

Looking further ahead, Nienaber revealed that the Springboks will have a Rugby World Cup training camp in Bastia, Corsica after their last warm-up fixture against New Zealand at Twickenham on 25 August.

The Boks will be based on the mountainous island in the Mediterranean Sea south of France until 1 September, when they will travel to their base in Toulon for the World Cup opener against Scotland on 10 September.

"The Corsica camp will be ideal for the players to adapt to the conditions in France while fine-tuning our preparations for our first World Cup game," said Nienaber.

"We reaped the rewards of spending time in Japan before the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and hopefully this camp will be equally beneficial in getting the players used to the climate and culture in France.

"I'd like to thank the executive council of Corsica and the Corsica Rugby League for welcoming us for this important camp."

The Boks will begin their preparations for the Rugby Championship at a training camp in Pretoria from 12-30 June.

In a shortened Rugby Championship, South Africa will host Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) and face New Zealand away from home (Auckland, 15 July).

The Boks will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August).

At the World Cup, the Boks will feature in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final



