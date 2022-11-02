Boks asked to ignore Sexton's ref engagements on Test day: 'We'll go off the boil if we focus on him'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber cautioned against his side getting caught up in Johnny Sexton's match-official engagements when they play Ireland on Saturday.

Sexton is notorious for constant and unnecessary engagement with match officials.

Nienaber, who has coached in Ireland, praised the excellence of the Irish development system.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber cautioned that they'll lose their match-day focus if they get caught up in Johnny Sexton's notorious shouting matches with match officials when the Boks and Ireland meet at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Nika Amashukeli from Georgia will take the whistle this weekend.

Sexton, the experienced Irish pivot with more than 100 Test caps, has a wealth of ability but is also known for unnecessarily engaging with match officials, especially when decisions don't go his way.

This petulant behaviour was recently on display when his province Leinster beat the Sharks 54-34 at the Royal Dublin Society ground on 8 October in a United Rugby Championship game.

In the game, Sexton was constantly in referee Craig Evans's ear despite the difference in class between the sides on the day.

Nienaber said they need to deal with Sexton from a rugby perspective and leave other behaviours to the match officials to sort out.

"We will go off the boil if we start to focus on him," Nienaber said.

"He's a quality player and we know his attributes as a player, but we can't get tied up in that. We need to deal with his rugby ability.

"From there, the referee must deal with him. We must deal with him from a rugby perspective."

Nienaber, who has first-hand coaching experience with Leinster's rivals Munster, also showered praise on Ireland's rugby system.



Springbok team: 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 WIllie le Roux

The Irish may have not advanced past the quarter-final stage of any Rugby World Cup tournament, but have proven themselves to be a highly competitive rugby nation.

Munster, Leinster and Ulster, who provide the bulk of the Irish men's national team, have won seven combined Heineken Champions Cup titles, with the bulk going to Leinster.

Nienaber said the effort that goes into their player development is generally rewarded, while their player identification is on the mark.

"Ireland has more than 200 contracted players, so there's a lot of effort that goes into their players and their coaching," Nienaber said.

"When they identify a player in their junior ranks, they pour a lot of time and effort into the particular player to help them reach their full potential.

"Their players have good skill sets in all facets. Everyone sees Ireland's good attack, but they’re also quality with their defence."

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will announce his match-day 23 on Thursday and kickoff is at 19:30 (SA time) on Saturday.

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Dublin following the Springboks on their year-end tour for News24 Sport.



