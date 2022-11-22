47m ago

Boks back Roos at No 8 for Twickenham Test, Mapimpi returns

Kamva Somdyala
Evan Roos. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
Evan Roos. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Evan Roos will start at No 8 for the Springboks against England at Twickenham on Saturday as coach Jacques Nienaber mixed it up for the final game of the season.

The side sees six changes to the starting XV that played Italy in Genoa last week, with Jesse Kriel (centre), Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Roos (No 8) and Eben Etzebeth (lock) back in the mix, while Damian de Allende moves from outside centre to inside centre where he partners up with Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at right wing after playing on the left in Genoa.

There are also four changes on the bench with Thomas du Toit (prop), Marco van Staden (flanker), Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf) and Canan Moodie being drafted in.

"With this Test falling outside the international Test window, we knew we would have to make changes to the team, but we are pleased with the depth we have built in the wider squad in the last few months, and it is paying off for us this week," said Nienaber.

"Every player in this squad has played Test rugby, and most of them have received game time at this level thanks our selection plan throughout the season and the SA A games against Munster and Bristol."

Springbok team:
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox NcheSubstitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie

"It doesn't get bigger than playing against England at a packed Twickenham in the last Test of the season for a player, and one can sense the excitement among the players about this occasion."

Nienaber expected a massive onslaught from England, who snatched a 25-25 draw against New Zealand last week after being edged by Argentina and then registering a convincing victory against Japan.

"England will enter this match with the same mindset as us - to finish the season on a high note after a tough November campaign, and to build momentum with an eye on the World Cup," said Nienaber.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:30 (SA time).

