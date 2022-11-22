2h ago

add bookmark

Boks block Rassie Erasmus social media question at press conference

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

In London

Springbok media manager Zeena Isaacs-van Tonder blocked an English journalist from asking Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber about SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday.

The short but sharp exchange between Isaacs-Van Tonder and the journalist took place at the Boks' team announcement press conference at the Lensbury Resort on Tuesday, where Nienaber had initially and confidently answered previous questions about Erasmus's involvement with the team and how they've dealt with it.

Erasmus, who coached the Boks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title before moving up to the position of director of rugby in 2020, was issued with a ban by World Rugby last week Thursday for tweeting about officiating inconsistencies in the losses against Italy and France earlier this month.

Springbok team

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie

Isaacs-Van Tonder had already mentioned during the press briefing that it wasn't about Erasmus, but about the team announcement.

"Do you support your director of rugby putting videos up on social media to help people understand what’s going on? Do you support him doing that?" was the question.

"Jacques, don't answer that. This is not a Rassie press conference," was Isaacs-Van Tonder's response.

Kick-off for Saturday's Test is at 19:30 (SA time).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
londonrugby
loading... Live
France 0
Australia 0
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
21% - 1845 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
79% - 7003 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo