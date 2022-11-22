Boks block Rassie Erasmus social media question at press conference

In London

Springbok media manager Zeena Isaacs-van Tonder blocked an English journalist from asking Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber about SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday.

The short but sharp exchange between Isaacs-Van Tonder and the journalist took place at the Boks' team announcement press conference at the Lensbury Resort on Tuesday, where Nienaber had initially and confidently answered previous questions about Erasmus's involvement with the team and how they've dealt with it.

Erasmus, who coached the Boks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title before moving up to the position of director of rugby in 2020, was issued with a ban by World Rugby last week Thursday for tweeting about officiating inconsistencies in the losses against Italy and France earlier this month.

Springbok team 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie

Isaacs-Van Tonder had already mentioned during the press briefing that it wasn't about Erasmus, but about the team announcement.

"Do you support your director of rugby putting videos up on social media to help people understand what’s going on? Do you support him doing that?" was the question.

"Jacques, don't answer that. This is not a Rassie press conference," was Isaacs-Van Tonder's response.

Kick-off for Saturday's Test is at 19:30 (SA time).