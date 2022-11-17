51m ago

add bookmark

Boks brace for confident Italy: 'You can easily fall into a trap'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok flanker Kwagga Smith said they can't afford to let their guard down when they face Italy in Genoa on Saturday.
  • The Azzurri are on a three-match winning streak, having beaten Wales, Samoa, and Australia.
  • The Springboks have lost to Ireland and France on consecutive weekends on their tour of Europe.

In Genoa

Springbok flanker Kwagga Smith said they need to be on their toes for the threat Italy poses when they meet them at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

Smith, who started at No 8 in last week's 30-26 loss to France in Marseille, is back on the bench and felt Italy sent a veiled rugby message about their growing abilities.

Italy's 28-27 win against Australia in Florence last week was their third on the bounce after successes against Wales on 19 March and Samoa on 5 November.

READ | Manie Libbok's Springbok tribute to late grandmother: 'I'll forever be grateful to her'

Italy's win against Wales ended a 36-match losing streak in the Six Nations and they've turned that into some decent momentum.

"It doesn't cause panic but causes more awareness for this weekend as they're not a team that can be taken lightly," Smith said.

"They also played well against Wales in the Six Nations, and they put up a really good performance against Australia last week.

"I think Australia was lucky to score that last try to come back into the game, so for us, it's a wake-up call to know that it won't be an easy game.

"We need to be on top of our game to ensure that we win here in Italy."

Teams:

Italy

15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti 

Substitutes: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Edoardo Padovani, 23 Tommaso Menoncello  

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

The Boks go into their 16th encounter against Italy on the back of two narrow losses against Ireland (19-16) on 5 November and France last week.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber may have made some changes for Saturday's Test, but the need for a Bok win has never been greater.

The Boks have lost two consecutive matches twice this year and having experienced defeat only once against Italy back in 2016, there's no scope for another reversal.

READ | 'It's special to see', Dobson on increasingly influential Stormers feeding Boks in key positions

Smith said they won't have a drop in intensity just because they're playing Italy and they need to put the lessons of the previous two weekends into place in what will be the Boks' first Test in Genoa since 2001.

"The first two Tests of the tour were against the number one and two sides in World Rugby, so you want to go out and compete against them," Smith said.

"Italy is the type of team where you can easily fall into a trap if you're not ready for them and they'll shock you at the first contact.

"We'll grow as a team, and I think we've used the first two games to get better and make sure that we grow because next year is the vital year where we want to win the World Cup."

Kick-off is at 15:00 (SA time) on Saturday.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italysa rugbyspringbokskwagga smithGenoarugby
loading... Live
Western Province 429/5
Boland 0
View More
loading... Live
KwaZulu-Natal Inland 0
Northern Cape 0
View More
loading... Live
Border 225/6
Easterns 0
View More
loading... Live
South Western Districts 22/1
Limpopo 274/10
View More
loading... Live
Titans 328/7
Knights 0
View More
loading... Live
North West 0
Lions 224/5
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 166/10
Dolphins 151/5
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
21% - 1785 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
79% - 6622 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo