Boks chuffed to have Jantjies in camp: 'Lucky to have a guy of his standard as 4th choice flyhalf'

After calling up "fourth choice" Elton Jantjies, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says they are "lucky" with the depth at their disposal at flyhalf.

Jantjies has been given a Bok lifeline after injuries to Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse.

SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, adds that Jantjies "deserves a chance".

The Springbok brains trust has welcomed flyhalf Elton Jantjies back into the squad as they prepare for the Rugby Championship.

Jantjies - who played his last Test against Australia in August last year - has been added to the Bok squad as injury cover for Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse. The only other fit No 10 in the squad is Manie Libbok.

Jantjies was left out of the Boks' year-end touring squad last year as he was without a club and lacked match fitness. He was also at the centre of off-field scandals, which ranged from inappropriate behaviour on a flight to his involvement in an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

The 32-year-old has since been offered a career lifeline by French Pro D2 club, Agen, where he has regained some form.

Jantjies has now been offered a chance to stake a claim for the Boks' Rugby World Cup squad.

"With the two injuries that we had last week, we only had Manie standing in as the flyhalf," Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said during a press conference in Pretoria.

"He is close to 50 Test matches, and he has been in our environment. It is nice to get him in the mix for the two injured guys. In a week or two's time, we can have all four of them.

"Elton is probably our fourth choice flyhalf. We are lucky in terms of depth to have a guy of his standard as a fourth choice."

Meanwhile, SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rsssie Erasmus, also supported the decision to recall Jantjies.

"In 2020, Elton was chosen as South Africa's Super Rugby Player of the Decade.

"With a player that has been with us - like Kwagga (Smith) or Pieter-Steph du Toit - it is easy to evaluate those guys because you know them. You can look at his actions, his fitness, and how he is doing.

"We don't want Handre and Damian to be forced into a corner to be ready for the first Test ... not when you have a guy that is sitting on 47 Tests, who just recently won the All Blacks game for us, and who started for us last year against Australia. There are not a lot of things that he must learn.

"He deserves a chance. I'm not sure if he will play in the Australian Test. It will depend on how quickly Damian recovers - that will be our marker."

In a shortened Rugby Championship, South Africa will host Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) and face New Zealand away from home (Auckland, 15 July).

The Boks will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August).

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final



