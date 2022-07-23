Springboks

Springbok Cheslin Kolbe ruled out until September with broken jaw

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe. (Photo: Gallo)
The Springboks have confirmed that a broken jaw has ruled influential winger Cheslin Kolbe out of action until September.

Kolbe sustained the knock during South Africa's 30-14 win against Wales in Cape Town on 16 July.

As a result, Kolbe has been omitted from the revised Bok squad for the Rugby Championship, which begins for the world champions against the All Blacks on 6 August in Mbombela.

They will face the same opposition a week later in Johannesburg before embarking on their tour which includes two games against the Wallabies and one against Argentina. They will then return to South Africa to face Argentina in Durban at the end of September.

Springbok squad for Rugby Championship:

Props:

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane

Hookers:

Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks:

Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie

Loose forwards:

Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen

Utility forwards:

Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Scrumhalves:

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams

Flyhalves:

Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard 

Midfielders:

Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside Backs:

Warrick Gelant, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi

Utility Backs:

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse

Rugby Championship fixtures:

17h05: Saturday, 6 August – Springboks v New Zealand (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

17h05: Saturday, 13 August – Springboks v New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

07h30: Saturday, 27 August – Australia v Springboks (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

11h35: Saturday, 3 September – Australia v Springboks (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

21h10: Saturday, 17 September – Argentina v Springboks (Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires)

17h05: Saturday, 24 September – Springboks v Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)

