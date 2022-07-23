Springbok Cheslin Kolbe ruled out until September with broken jaw

The Springboks have confirmed that a broken jaw has ruled influential winger Cheslin Kolbe out of action until September.

Kolbe sustained the knock during South Africa's 30-14 win against Wales in Cape Town on 16 July.

As a result, Kolbe has been omitted from the revised Bok squad for the Rugby Championship, which begins for the world champions against the All Blacks on 6 August in Mbombela.

They will face the same opposition a week later in Johannesburg before embarking on their tour which includes two games against the Wallabies and one against Argentina. They will then return to South Africa to face Argentina in Durban at the end of September.

Springbok squad for Rugby Championship: Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel Outside Backs: Warrick Gelant, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi Utility Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse

Rugby Championship fixtures:

17h05: Saturday, 6 August – Springboks v New Zealand (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

17h05: Saturday, 13 August – Springboks v New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

07h30: Saturday, 27 August – Australia v Springboks (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

11h35: Saturday, 3 September – Australia v Springboks (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

21h10: Saturday, 17 September – Argentina v Springboks (Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires)

17h05: Saturday, 24 September – Springboks v Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)