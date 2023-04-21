Boks forced to tackle All Blacks in white? SA Rugby reportedly upset over World Rugby's new kit laws

SA Rugby is believed to be upset over a new kit change implemented by World Rugby.

According to a new World Rugby regulation, the Springboks and All Blacks won't be able to face each other in their primary kits.

The regulation was done to accommodate people who are colour blind.

SA Rugby has reportedly raised concerns about a new World Rugby regulation that proposes Test teams will have to wear "light" or "dark" kits in future.



According to a report in the Daily Maverick, World Rugby has officially ratified proposed 2021 guidelines to accommodate people who suffer from colour vision deficiency (CVD), more commonly known as colour blindness.

However, it is believed that South African and New Zealand rugby bosses aren't overly pleased with the idea of the Springboks and All Blacks being forced to play alternate strips when they tackle each other.

According to this new policy, the Boks might have to wear a white strip at this year's Rugby World Cup if they play against the likes of New Zealand or hosts France.

Furthermore, this change means that when the Boks and All Blacks meet after 2025, or even at this year's World Cup, they will never play in their "home" kit.

READ | Nick Mallett | Nienaber departure a loss for SA Rugby, but no shortage of replacement candidates

The Daily Maverick report added SA Rugby had written to World Rugby indicating that it might not follow the protocol demanding light and dark jerseys, with NZ Rugby believed to be doing the same.

"While SA Rugby supports World Rugby's ambition to make rugby as inclusive as possible, we have serious reservations about the potential impacts the application of the colour-blindness regulations may have, and believe they need further interrogation," SA Rugby’s acting CEO Rian Oberholzer is quoted as saying.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

In the 2023 Test season, the Springboks will play two matches at home against Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup title defence.

The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October. The Boks will feature in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.



