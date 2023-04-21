2h ago

Share

Boks forced to tackle All Blacks in white? SA Rugby reportedly upset over World Rugby's new kit laws

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby is believed to be upset over a new kit change implemented by World Rugby.
  • According to a new World Rugby regulation, the Springboks and All Blacks won't be able to face each other in their primary kits.
  • The regulation was done to accommodate people who are colour blind.

SA Rugby has reportedly raised concerns about a new World Rugby regulation that proposes Test teams will have to wear "light" or "dark" kits in future.

According to a report in the Daily Maverick, World Rugby has officially ratified proposed 2021 guidelines to accommodate people who suffer from colour vision deficiency (CVD), more commonly known as colour blindness.

However, it is believed that South African and New Zealand rugby bosses aren't overly pleased with the idea of the Springboks and All Blacks being forced to play alternate strips when they tackle each other.

According to this new policy, the Boks might have to wear a white strip at this year's Rugby World Cup if they play against the likes of New Zealand or hosts France.

Furthermore, this change means that when the Boks and All Blacks meet after 2025, or even at this year's World Cup, they will never play in their "home" kit.

READ | Nick Mallett | Nienaber departure a loss for SA Rugby, but no shortage of replacement candidates

The Daily Maverick report added SA Rugby had written to World Rugby indicating that it might not follow the protocol demanding light and dark jerseys, with NZ Rugby believed to be doing the same.

"While SA Rugby supports World Rugby's ambition to make rugby as inclusive as possible, we have serious reservations about the potential impacts the application of the colour-blindness regulations may have, and believe they need further interrogation," SA Rugby’s acting CEO Rian Oberholzer is quoted as saying.

In the 2023 Test season, the Springboks will play two matches at home against Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup title defence.

The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October. The Boks will feature in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksall blacksrwc 2023rian oberholzerherman mostertrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
3% - 26 votes
Mzwandile Stick
8% - 80 votes
John Dobson
22% - 218 votes
Johan Ackermann
25% - 246 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 52 votes
Johann van Graan
5% - 48 votes
Jake White
7% - 67 votes
Rassie Erasmus
25% - 246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo