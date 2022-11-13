Boks 'heading in right direction' despite back-to-back tour losses

Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse said they're heading in the right direction despite consecutive losses on their end-of-year-tour.

The Boks were beaten 30-26 by France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, a defeat that follows up on last week's 19-16 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Willemse said their enterprising brand of rugby was them playing what was in front of them and not trying something new.

In Marseille

Through their 30-26 defeat at the hands of France at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday, the Boks have now lost five of their 11 Tests this season.

Through their 30-26 defeat at the hands of France at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday, the Boks have now lost five of their 11 Tests this season.

They have also lost back-to-back Tests twice, having experienced the same fate at the hands of New Zealand at Ellis Park and Australia in Adelaide in the Rugby Championships.

Willemse said they shouldn't be defined by their previous two results, those being the defeats to World Cup pool stablemates Ireland and potential World Cup quarter-finalist opponents France.

"It's good to get the experience under the belt and the coaches have been backing me," Willemse said.

"That helps a lot and the players coming in around me. Willie coming in this week and his experience was massive.

"We're heading in the right direction, but we're not getting the results at the moment. We came close now, but soon, things will go our way.

"This result and last week's one don't define this group and define us."

The Springboks, refreshingly at that, played a brand of ball in hand rugby that kept the French defence guessing.

Where the hosts expected the Boks to kick deep and contestable, Jacques Nienaber's side showed a level of comfort with ball in hand that hasn't been associated with them.

Willemse said it wasn't a plan B, but a case of playing what was in front of them.

"I wouldn't say it was a Plan B as we play towards our strengths," Willemse said.

"If we have the opportunity to run, we will take it. I feel like there were a lot of opportunities to move the ball and get it into space.

"Even in the way that we played against Ireland, we did the same thing. When it was on to play and to run, we'll do that.

"Our main thing is to play towards our strengths, and I think in this game, we got the balance right."