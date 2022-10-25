Boks on notice ahead of Euro tour: Here's the half dozen with plenty to gain and lose

The Springbok squad for the tour of Europe will be announced on Friday and several players may find themselves on a watch list.

The Boks will have questions asked of them in Europe next month.

They will face Ireland, France, Italy and England on consecutive weekends next month.

The Springbok end-of-year tour, where they will face Ireland, France, Italy, and England, may serve as a last-chance saloon for several Bok players.



With the Springboks going through the motions during their southern hemisphere leg of the season, they need to be at a point where they know what works and what doesn't.

This time next year, the World Cup final will be three days away, and what the Boks do now in terms of clearing deadwood and blooding fresh talent will go a long way in determining if Jacques Nienaber's side will make their second appearance at the Stade de France.

The Springbok squad will be named on Friday and if this half-dozen gets on the flight to Dublin, they've got a lot to prove:

1. Joseph Dweba

With Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi having locked down the starting and bench places, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Dweba carries tackle bags for the bulk of the tour.

That may not be necessarily great for him as he hasn't quite shot the lights out at the Stormers (it's still early though), while his lineout throwing has come under scrutiny.

With the Boks basing most of their energies on the maul as a source of points and momentum, it becomes critical for Dweba to sort out this aspect of his game.

His scrumming and loose play are top class, but hookers are picked based on how frequently they find their jumpers.

Scarra Ntubeni is slowly working his way back to full fitness and he's very good in the lineouts, which means Dweba needs to use the Bok tour to keep Ntubeni at bay when he returns.

2. Jesse Kriel

The thing with Kriel is that he doesn't do a lot wrong. What he needs to contend with is the quality of the players he battles with in the various positions.

At 13, he must contend with Lukhanyo Am and at wing, there's the significant matter of Cheslin Kolbe, who is followed by Kurt-Lee Arendse.

He's hardly been used at 15 and that position has now been monopolised by Willie le Roux and Damian Willemse.

Gallo Images

Am's raising of the outside centre standards means no one can just be a placeholder at 13. They need to bring the same kind of creative nous and defensive awareness that comes with Am.

Kriel makes his tackles and hits the gap hard when put into space, but for a player of his experience, more is required from him.

3. Willie le Roux

Le Roux has never been the keenest of defenders, but his missed tackle on Juan Martin Gonzalez against Argentina last month was pathetic at best.

The European teams will have taken note of this defensive frailty and they'll find ways to isolate and punish Le Roux.

AFP

As an attacker, he still serves a purpose, but if Handre Pollard doesn't make the tour, what will he really bring to the plate?

Most of SA's other 10s can look after themselves from an attacking perspective, which renders him redundant, especially from a defensive perspective.

4. Faf de Klerk

Jaden Hendrikse has taken De Klerk's food from the Bok table ever since the recently-wedded halfback had that concussion against the All Blacks in Mbombela in August.

Hendrikse has grown into the role to a point where De Klerk has been relegated to cameos for the better part of the season.

Getty Images

He still brings energy and abrasiveness, but a concern is his general match-management and kicking game, which have been usurped by Hendrikse.

There's also the disciplinary liability he's become, something the Boks can ill-afford when they play in Dublin, Marseilles, and London

5. Duane Vermeulen

Vermeulen has taken his time to work his way back into some sort of form for the Boks, but still looks well off the boil.

This was evident in the Ulster/Lions game where Lions loose-forward Ruan Venter made for a bruising and somewhat painful outing.

Getty Images

At his advanced rugby age, injury recoveries will be slower and will take a toll on his body.

How he gets through the four weekends in November, especially with Jasper Wiese getting better with each Test outing will determine whether he'll be useful for the Boks.

6. Herschelle Jantjies

The Stormers scrumhalf has been the biggest loser of the Hendrikse rise, but he also hasn't helped himself with anodyne displays when he's played.

AFP

His passing and kicking games have left a lot to be desired. There's been a general stagnation to his play that's concerning.

Also, there hasn't been a clear resolution as to how they'll get it better. With the slots above him occupied by Hendrikse, De Klerk, and Cobus Reinach, Jantjies has plenty of work to do if he wants to justify a place in the Bok squad.