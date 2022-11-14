15m ago

add bookmark

Boks planning team selection around Pieter-Steph's red card hearing: 'We'll accept the outcome'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said Pieter-Steph du Toit's availability for Saturday's Test against Italy will be determined by his hearing on Tuesday.
  • Du Toit was sent off for dangerous play in the 11th minute of South Africa's 30-26 loss to France in Marseille.
  • Sending-offs in Test rugby are generally followed by hearings that often lead to suspensions and, in rare cases, exonerations.

In Genoa

Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids said Pieter-Steph du Toit's World Rugby hearing on Tuesday will determine his availability for Saturday's Test against Italy in Genoa.

Du Toit was sent off in the 11th minute of last week's 30-26 loss to France in Marseille for a dangerous cleanout on French centre Jonathan Danty.

Du Toit was inadvertently dragged into a ruck by Damian de Allende and from there, his head made contact with Danty's face.

English referee Wayne Barnes was left with no other option but to send Du Toit off. Danty left the field and did not return for the rest of the game.

READ | Late TMO drama a mystery as defeated Springboks left confused

Davids said they'll plan as per the outcome of the hearing and will accept whatever emanates from there.

"Pieter-Steph's hearing is on Tuesday and if we get an answer soon, we'll plan according to that," Davids said.

"There are processes that are followed when a player is yellow-carded or red-carded and for Pieter-Steph's case, the same process will be followed.

"We feel sorry for Pieter-Steph that he got a red card in that clash. The PSDT I know does everything within the rules and doesn't try to play outside of them.

"We'll make plans around that, and we'll be happy to have him in the camp. We'll accept the outcome of the hearing."

Davids said the forwards adapted well to Du Toit's early loss, and while they put themselves under early pressure, they came through the French examination well.

ALSO READ | Is Rassie Erasmus again poking a World Rugby refereeing bear that landed him in hot water?

France took advantage of Du Toit's absence and took a 13-0 lead, but the Boks bounced back to a point where they led 26-22.

"We got a bit disjointed when we lost Pieter-Steph early, but I must commend the players on how they reacted towards that," Davids said.

"We put ourselves under pressure at the start, but we recovered well in terms of the rewards and the execution from the lineouts and the scrums.

"The guys did well under those circumstances."

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will announce his match-day 23 on Tuesday and kick-off will be at 15:00 (SA time) on Saturday.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italysa rugbyspringbokspieter-steph du toitrugby
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
22% - 1742 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
78% - 6270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo