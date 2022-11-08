Boks shake up team for France Test, Libbok in line to make debut

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made a few changes to his team for Saturday's Test against France in Marseille.

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is chosen on the bench and will make his Test debut is he gets a run. Libbok's inclusion is likely to cover for the team's shaky goalkicking that was exposed in last weekend's 19-16 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

In all, Nienaber has made five changes and two positional switches from the side that ran out against Ireland.

Willie le Roux comes back into the starting XV at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe moving to right wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse to left wing as Makazole Mapimpi drops to the bench.

The other change in the backline sees Faf de Klerk replace Jaden Hendrikse at scrumhalf, forming a halfback combination with Damian Willemse.

The Bok mentor also made changes to his forward pack, with tighthead prop Frans Malherbe packing down in a new-look front row alongside Bongi Mbonambi (hooker) and Ox Nche (loosehead prop). Franco Mostert also starts at lock in place of the injured Lood de Jager.

Other changes on the bench include Cobus Reinach as scrumhalf cover, with Hendrikse dropping out of the match-day squad.

Steven Kitshoff (prop), Malcolm Marx (hooker) and Marvin Orie (lock) also feature on the bench as the Boks this week opted for a five-three forwards-backs split on the bench.

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

"One of the changes was injury enforced as Lood suffered a shoulder injury against Ireland, while we opted to make a few tactical personnel changes for the challenge that we expect France to pose," said Nienaber.

"We know what each of the players in this squad can do, and we thought these combinations fit this specific game.

"A guy like Cobus will also bring a different dimension to our attack, and it a bonus that he knows the conditions in France and has also played with some of their players.

"Manie, meanwhile, has showed his big match temperament in the United Rugby Championship and he has been training well since joining the team, so if he gets a run, it will be a great occasion to make his Test debut. It is going to be a challenging game, but it doesn’t get better than playing against the second ranked team in the world on your debut."

Nienaber said he expect an onslaught from the French, who are ranked second on the World Rugby rankings compared to South Africa's fourth position.

"France have showed in the last year what a force they can be, and they come off a morale-boosting victory against Australia, so we know we are in for," said Nienaber.

"Facing France, who are ranked second in the world, on their home patch at what we expect will be a full stadium is great preparation for next year, as the players will experience first-hand what they are in for.

"We will also be playing at this stadium during the World Cup, so this match will be good for us in many ways."

When looking a the threats posed by the French, Nienaber elaborated: "They have a good pack of forwards who pride themselves on their set pieces and talented backs who can spark something from nothing, so they will test us all around.

"That said, we know what our players are capable of, and if we had capitalised on more of our opportunities against Ireland we could have been on the right end of the scoreboard. The reality is that we lost against the best team in the world at home in front of a capacity crowd by three points.

"We've spoken about what went wrong last week and we are working hard on rectifying those areas so that we can we play our potential and make the nation proud this weekend."

Kick-off at the Stade Vélodrome is at 22:00 (SA time) on Saturday.