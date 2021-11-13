Springboks

Boks to beat Scots by 5-10 points - bookies

accreditation
Herman Mostert
Makazole Mapimpi. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
South Africa will edge Scotland in a tight tussle at Murrayfield on Saturday, if local bookmakers are to be believed.

The Springboks started their year-end tour with a 23-18 win over Wales in Cardiff last weekend, while Scotland impressed with a 15-13 win over Australia in Edinburgh.

Despite Scotland's win over the Wallabies - a team that twice beat the Boks this year - local bookmakers are still backing the world champions to emerge victorious.

Sportingbet predicts a five-point win for South Africa. The Boks can be backed at 1.44 odds, while the Scots are underdogs at 2.75.

Another local betting agency, Betway, has South Africa to win by 10 points, with the world champions backed at 1.48 odds and Scotland underdogs at 2.95.

Overall, the Boks have played 27 Tests against Scotland, winning 22 and losing five.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 15:00 (SA time).

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg (captain), 14 Rufus McLean, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price, 8 Matt Fagerson, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 6 Nick Haining, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 4, Sam Skinner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Scott McInally 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Jamie Bhattie, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 Jamie Hodgson, 20 Hamish Watson, 21 George Horne, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Blair Kinghorn

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Frans Steyn

