Boks to beat Scots by 5-10 points - bookies

South Africa will edge Scotland in a tight tussle at Murrayfield on Saturday, if local bookmakers are to be believed.

The Springboks started their year-end tour with a 23-18 win over Wales in Cardiff last weekend, while Scotland impressed with a 15-13 win over Australia in Edinburgh.

Despite Scotland's win over the Wallabies - a team that twice beat the Boks this year - local bookmakers are still backing the world champions to emerge victorious.



Sportingbet predicts a five-point win for South Africa. The Boks can be backed at 1.44 odds, while the Scots are underdogs at 2.75.

Another local betting agency, Betway, has South Africa to win by 10 points, with the world champions backed at 1.48 odds and Scotland underdogs at 2.95.

Overall, the Boks have played 27 Tests against Scotland, winning 22 and losing five.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 15:00 (SA time).