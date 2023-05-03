1h ago

Share

Boks to monitor Kolisi's progress, team doctor says it's too early to make prediction on return

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • SA Rugby says it will monitor the rehabilitation of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following surgery to his right knee.
  • Bok team doctor Jerome Mampane says it's too early to make a prediction on when Kolisi will be fit again.
  • Head coach Jacques Nienaber says they know Kolisi "will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible".

SA Rugby has provided an update on the condition of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who underwent a knee operation in Cape Town last Friday.

Kolisi, 31, suffered the injury playing a URC game for the Sharks against Munster in Durban on 22 April.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, SA Rugby said it "would monitor" Kolisi's recovery and rehabilitation.

SA Rugby said Springbok team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will keep a watchful eye over Kolisi in the coming months.

Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi will return to action.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber added: "We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible."

FIRST TAKE | SA Rugby's rewards will be bountiful if it can outlast current URC black hole

Kolisi will be in a race against time to be fit for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year. The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October.

The national skipper will almost certainly miss the Boks' start to the Test season when they contest the Rugby Championship.

South Africa will play two matches at home against Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup title defence.

At the World Cup, the Boks will feature in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksrwc 2023jacques nienabersiya kolisiherman mostertrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
3% - 73 votes
Mzwandile Stick
7% - 192 votes
John Dobson
19% - 507 votes
Johan Ackermann
26% - 691 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 124 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 118 votes
Jake White
8% - 214 votes
Rassie Erasmus
29% - 772 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo