Boks v Wales: 3 key match-ups that could decide final Test

Everything will boil down to who wants it the most in Saturday's third Test between South Africa and Wales at Cape Town Stadium

Wales beat the Springboks for the first time in South Africa last week after winning 13-12 in Bloemfontein.

There are contests that will determine the direction of the third Test.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber's decision to shake-up his team for last week's second Test against Wales proved a hot topic of discussion on the South African rugby landscape.

Former Bok coach Jake White lent his opinion with regards to why the Boks must not experiment with Test matches. So did former Springbok Schalk Burger Snr, father of Schalk Burger.

Both messages elicited measured, but equally saucy clap backs from SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

It speaks volumes to how the Springbok performances touch the hearts of different supporters and stakeholders.

That said, the match-day 23s have been announced and by the time the third Test between the Springboks and Wales kicks off at 17:00 at Cape Town Stadium, the northern/southern hemisphere pendulum will have swung many times.

Teams: Springboks 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux Wales 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar (captain), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Owen Watkin

Here are three contests that'll have a say in the outcome of a game both sides desperately need to win:

Trevor Nyakane v Dillon Lewis

The All Blacks and Australia would kill to have a prop of Nyakane's ability. So would the the Welsh, but one thing the tourists have done consistently well is to cope with what they have.

Lewis has been declared fit for Saturday's Test and happily so for the visitors. Yes, Lewis may have been on the receiving end of some penalties in both Tests, but the Welsh scrum is far more assured with his presence at tighthead.

Sam Wainwright debuted reasonably well last week, but he'd also admit that he got away with a scrum infringement that Angus Gardner chose not to nail him for. That said, Lewis has a formidable adversary in Nyakane, who has moved to loosehead.

While it is true that scrumwork is groupwork, front-row battles are individualistic. The prop who gets to grips quickest with the Cape Town Stadium turf will have the most fun.

Siya Kolisi v Tommy Reffell

Reffell may have been uncapped at the start of the series, but came in with a massive reputation from the Leicester Tigers.

He's certainly left a calling card over the past two Tests, something Kolisi will have taken note of.

If there's one emotion Kolisi hides with his self-deprecating public persona, is the hatred of being shown up when it really matters. He's fiercely competitive and when the stakes are high, he tends to be the business.

The Boks need to win, and to do that, need to neuter Reffell's breakdown antics.

Kolisi's groundwork is underrated, but top-class and it will have to be of the highest grade to keep Reffell, Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau at bay.

Handre Pollard v Dan Biggar

Conservatism will meet pragmatism in this particular clash.

Significantly, it'll be their kicking that'll come to the fore in this game. Their game management will also be tested as Pollard, who has inexplicably lost his ability to run and pass at the same time is up against a pivot who's happier without the ball.

If Wales need to speed up the game, they've got Gareth Anscombe on the bench while the Boks can swing between Damian Willemse and Willie le Roux.

How those exciting players get the job done will dependent on the platform laid by the starters.

Pollard hasn't been very exciting over the past two years while Biggar, who stopped dancing before taking kicks, is a pillar of stability.

The standoff that holds his nerve best between these two will be the one smiling at the end of the game.



