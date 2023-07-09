1h ago

Share

Boks v Wallabies: Fans fight in Loftus stands as stadium management confirms 'no injuries'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Loftus was sold out for the Test.
Loftus was sold out for the Test.
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
  • The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) on Sunday apologised for isolated altercations among members of the crowd at the Springbok and Wallabies Test at Loftus.
  • One incident saw the fists fly between two sets of Bok fans, which was caught on camera. No injuries were reported.
  • BBCo said it would "learn lessons" from the incidents but could reasonably reflect on a successful hosting of the match.

The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) on Sunday apologised for "one or two" reports of crowd disturbance on what was otherwise a successful hosting of the Rugby Championship opener between the Springboks and Wallabies at Loftus.

One altercation caught on video and posted on social media showed two groups of Springbok supporters turning on each other, with one man even pinning the other to floor and punching him three times.

The skirmish was halted momentarily before the alleged antagonist grabbed the man into a neck-hold of sorts again and slapped him on the back of the head too. 

No injuries were reported from the incident.

"Whilst we had hoped for there to be zero altercations on the day, we, unfortunately, did receive one or two minor reports of disturbances emanating from physical altercations but none of those resulted in injuries or hospitalisation," Hugo Kemp, the BBCo operations manager, told News24 in a statement.

"As hard as we try to create a safe and family-friendly viewing environment, we also rely - heavily - on our patrons to maintain good and orderly behaviour. We take these lessons and we will use them for the staging of our next event.

"We want to apologise to anyone who may have been offended or inconvenienced by these altercations and vow to continue to make concerted efforts in eliminating incidences like these and truly make Loftus a place for family fun."

Another major hiccup, which was ultimately out of Loftus' control, was an unexpected water interruption on the side of City of Tshwane, leaving the stadium with little to no running water.

The Springbok and Wallaby players were unable to shower afterwards and had to conduct their post-match media engagements in playing or training kit before driving off to their respective hotels.

Nonetheless, the BBCo could reflect, in overall terms, on a fine evening of rugby - from pre-match entertainment to efficient traffic control.

"There were no major incidents reported from start to finish and we are extremely happy that we were able to deliver a quality product and viewing experience for the 50 000 rugby fans who visited our stadium," said Kemp.

"What was most impressive was having a large number of Australian fans in attendance too, making Loftus a true rugby destination for fans from all nations."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blue bullsspringboksloftusrugby championships
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 238 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 580 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1793 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2235 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 589 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 333 votes
Jake White
7% - 679 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 3642 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo