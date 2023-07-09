Boks v Wallabies: Fans fight in Loftus stands as stadium management confirms 'no injuries'

The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) on Sunday apologised for isolated altercations among members of the crowd at the Springbok and Wallabies Test at Loftus.

One incident saw the fists fly between two sets of Bok fans, which was caught on camera. No injuries were reported.

BBCo said it would "learn lessons" from the incidents but could reasonably reflect on a successful hosting of the match.

The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) on Sunday apologised for "one or two" reports of crowd disturbance on what was otherwise a successful hosting of the Rugby Championship opener between the Springboks and Wallabies at Loftus.

One altercation caught on video and posted on social media showed two groups of Springbok supporters turning on each other, with one man even pinning the other to floor and punching him three times.

The skirmish was halted momentarily before the alleged antagonist grabbed the man into a neck-hold of sorts again and slapped him on the back of the head too.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Too much Brandy ?? & Coke from the Springbok supporters pic.twitter.com/leeW7mps4f — RHABULA ???? | Rugby World Cup 2023 (@Rugby_Scoop) July 9, 2023

"Whilst we had hoped for there to be zero altercations on the day, we, unfortunately, did receive one or two minor reports of disturbances emanating from physical altercations but none of those resulted in injuries or hospitalisation," Hugo Kemp, the BBCo operations manager, told News24 in a statement.

"As hard as we try to create a safe and family-friendly viewing environment, we also rely - heavily - on our patrons to maintain good and orderly behaviour. We take these lessons and we will use them for the staging of our next event.

"We want to apologise to anyone who may have been offended or inconvenienced by these altercations and vow to continue to make concerted efforts in eliminating incidences like these and truly make Loftus a place for family fun."

Another major hiccup, which was ultimately out of Loftus' control, was an unexpected water interruption on the side of City of Tshwane, leaving the stadium with little to no running water.

The Springbok and Wallaby players were unable to shower afterwards and had to conduct their post-match media engagements in playing or training kit before driving off to their respective hotels.

Nonetheless, the BBCo could reflect, in overall terms, on a fine evening of rugby - from pre-match entertainment to efficient traffic control.

"There were no major incidents reported from start to finish and we are extremely happy that we were able to deliver a quality product and viewing experience for the 50 000 rugby fans who visited our stadium," said Kemp.



"What was most impressive was having a large number of Australian fans in attendance too, making Loftus a true rugby destination for fans from all nations."