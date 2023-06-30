1h ago

Boks welcome Jean-Luc du Preez in camp ahead of Rugby Championship

Compiled by Nicolette Lategan
Utility forward Jean-Luc du Preez joined the Springbok camp in Pretoria this week as they prepared for their Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld next weekend.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber recalled the 27-year-old, who has 13 Test caps and has been plying his trade in the English Premiership since 2019.

He was cleared by the Sale Sharks to join the squad this week.

READ | Eddie Jones charged up to beat Boks for first time at Loftus: '100 percent committed to winning'

"Jean-Luc du Preez was also cleared to join us from the beginning of this week, which means we had an opportunity to work with all the players at stages during the last three weeks, and that will bode well for us going into the Rugby Championship," Nienaber said at the conclusion of their training camp on Thursday.

"We also have a clear picture now of the players who are fit and those who are on the road to full recovery to participate in the competition in the next few weeks," he added.

ALSO READ | Bok plans take shape ahead of Rugby Championship: 'This is going to be a challenging competition'

Du Preez, a former Sharks flanker when his father, Robert du Preez, was head coach at the Durban franchise, last played for the Boks in 2018 and is comfortable at both lock and as a loose forward.

The Springboks will reconvene on Sunday in Test-match mode, with Nienaber to announce his team to face the Australians on Tuesday.


