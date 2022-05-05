Boks wrap up alignment camp in Cape Town, squad for Wales series to be named this month

The Springboks have concluded their second alignment camp in Cape Town.

Coach Joacques Nienaber says the sessions were "beneficial".

Nienaber will name his squad for the Wales series before the end of May.

The Springboks wrapped up their second alignment camp in Cape Town on Thursday, with coach Jacques Nienaber saying their objectives were met.

The first Springbok alignment camp was held in Durban in April, before Nienaber and his assistants flew north to meet with a few overseas-based players. They wrapped up their preparations with a five-day camp in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Boks open their 2022 season with a three-Test home series against Wales in July, before hosting the All Blacks in back-to-back Rugby Championship Tests in August.

This will be followed by a tour to Australia and Argentina, while the Boks will conclude their Rugby Championship duties with a home Test against Los Pumas in Durban in September.

"We are satisfied with the alignment camps, and we believe these sessions will be beneficial to ensure a smooth return to the training field before the three Tests against Wales," Nienaber said in a statement.

"While the first alignment in Durban touched on the team's programme this season and in the lead up to the World Cup in France, as well as a broad overview of what worked last season and what we can improve on, we zoomed into more detail at this camp focusing on the key areas for the team going forward as we turn our attention to the international season and further ahead to the Rugby World Cup."

Nienaber was chuffed with the vibe in the camps: "I'm very happy with the players' enthusiasm and their desire to keep learning and fine tuning the areas of their game that could make a big difference in the quality of our rugby."

Squad for Wales Tests

Nienaber said he would select a squad for the Wales series "within the next few weeks".

This squad will convene for a training camp in Pretoria from Monday, 6 June, where they will remain until the conclusion of the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 2 July.

"With the alignment camps now behind us we will turn our attention to selecting a national squad before the end of the month and ensuring that we plan as well as possible for our upcoming training camp," said Nienaber.

"These three back-to-back Tests, in turn, will lay an important foundation for our Rugby Championship campaign, so it is vital that we get the minor detail right from the outset."



