Brave Boks fall agonisingly short after Pieter-Steph red as French state World Cup credentials

In Marseille

A 14-man Springbok side played out of their skins, but it was not enough to stop France from claiming a 30-26 win at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday.

The Boks were down to 14 men when Pieter-Steph du Toit was red-carded in the 11th minute, from where the French surged into a 13-0 lead.

The Boks, however, fought back to lead 26-22 in the second half, but a late yellow card to Deon Fourie allowed the hosts to fight back and win.

It was the most gallant performance from the Boks, especially in a hostile stadium where the capacity crowd gave them no respite.

The world champions played an enterprising brand of rugby, their kickers were flawless and they were full value for a win only for some ill-discipline to prove costly.

However, this French side, who also had captain Antoine Dupont red-carded in the 48th minute for taking out Cheslin Kolbe in the air, aren't easily bowed.

They have now won 12 consecutive Tests and recorded their first win against the Boks since 2009. They are definite World Cup contenders.

For the Boks, this was a fifth defeat this year, and even though it was a brave one, it was a defeat nonetheless.

In what was easily the most febrile atmosphere the Springboks have played in this year, they took the game to the hosts.

One could say a little bit too much because in their over-eagerness to clean out rucks and have quick ball, Damian de Allende dragged Du Toit into a ruck.

Du Toit's head made contact with Jonathan Danty's head and English referee Wayne Barnes, who had missed three Springbok forward passes, had no option but to send him off.

The Boks had already conceded a first-minute penalty which France fullback Thomas Ramos had converted, and with them being down to 14 men after 11 minutes, the climb look steeper than the cliffs of Massif des Calanques.

Ramos then converted a 16th minute penalty but with an advantage, the French, with their power and panache, were bound to make it count.

They did so five minutes later through loosehead prop Cyril Baille after the hosts went through eight phases before busting open the Boks' defensive line.

However, the try had its origins in a lineout where from the resultant ball, Jesse Kriel missed a read on France's flyhalf Romain Ntamack.

The Boks, who were playing with far more ball in hand (whether it was a bluff or not remained to be seen), were asking some pressing defensive questions, especially out wide.

Cheslin Kolbe eased many nerves when he nailed a difficult penalty from nearly 48m out in the 25th minute.

In the 28th minute, with the Boks having a lineout in France's 22, Malcolm Marx came on for Bongi Mbonambi as an head injury assessment replacement. Up to that stage, there had been some lineout issues with Mbonambi not communicating well with Franco Mostert.

Three lineouts, two of them in France's 22, were lost, robbing the Boks of crucial and hard-earned momentum.

Earlier in the piece, the Boks had shown their maul worked and, on this occasion, it allowed the them to score through captain Siya Kolisi.

That meant that at the half-hour mark, the Boks were trailing 13-10, which wasn't bad for a team that was a man down.

After all, the Boks' physicality saw Baille and lock Thibaud Flament leaving the field for head injury assessments.

France though extended their lead to six points when Ramos added a third penalty on the stroke of half-time (16-10).

The Boks' second half statement was laid out by Kolbe, who absolutely flattened French flank Anthony Jelonch.

Buoyed by that momentum, the Boks marched up into France's 22 and earned a penalty. And in what was massive vote of confidence, Kolisi went for poles and Kolbe responded in the affirmative in the 43rd minute to narrow the gap to three points.

However, Ramos restored France's six-point buffer three minutes later as the one-short Bok forwards infringed at a rolling mall.

It was here were Du Toit's absence was felt, but the game was to take another red-card twist two minutes later.

This time, it was French captain and stalwart Dupont who was sent off for taking out Kolbe in the air.

The offence was similar to that of Kurt-Lee Arendse's on Beauden Barrett in Mbombela in August. Suddenly, it was even-stevens.

The Boks had three successive rolling mauls that were stopped illegally by the French, but the line was eventually breached by Arendse in the 51st minute.

Crucially, the touchline conversion was nailed by the effervescent and accurate Faf de Klerk (who was responsible for the first penalty the Boks conceded).

Suddenly, the Boks were leading, playing the more fluent rugby and more importantly, using their momentum.

Four minutes later, the Boks extended their lead to four points when De Klerk landed a 46m penalty and the crowd was stunned into disbelief.

But this French side, despite a lack of caps and experience as compared to the Boks, has a fair bit of belief and tactical calmness that's not always associated with French teams.

They worked their way back up the field, and from a resulting Ramos penalty on the hour mark, they were one point behind.

The Boks again surged up the field and would likely have scored in the 62nd minute if Damian de Allende had passed down the line instead of skipping Makazole Mapimpi to find Arendse.

The French defence scrambled quickly enough to prevent the try, but the Boks regained their four-point lead two minutes later when Barnes awarded them a penalty for replacement flank/wing Sekou Macalou for not staying held in the tackle.

The decision was met with great displeasure by the capacity crowd, and with their whistles being amplified by the acoustically perfect stadium, the decibels when Damian Willemse lined up the kick were ear-drum piercing.

But Willemse stayed calm and landed the clutch kick as the Boks put some distance between themselves and France.

However, the visitors were prone to mistakes that allowed the hosts to come back into the game, especially with their maul defence.

Barnes, who oddly gave the Boks the bulk of the 50/50 calls, then yellow-carded Deon Fourie for a maul in the 70th minute.

The Boks were put under intense pressure and eventually caved in four minutes later when Barnes awarded Sipili Falatea a try.

There were doubts over a potential double movement but the try stood as an angsty Barnes angrily shooed away the cameraman who got in too close.

Ramos missed the conversion, but landed a 78th minute penalty which allowed France to escape with a much-treasured win.

Scorers

France: 30 (16)

Tries: Cyril Baille, Sipili Falatea

Conversion: Thomas Ramos

Penalties: Ramos (6)

South Africa: 26 (10)

Tries: Siya Kolisi, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Conversions: Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk

Penalties: Kolbe (2), De Klerk, Damian Willemse