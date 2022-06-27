Springboks

17m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Bok star Pieter-Steph out of first Test against Wales

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit (Getty Images)
Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit (Getty Images)
David Rogers/Getty Images

Pieter-Steph du Toit's much-anticipated international return is on hold once again after he was ruled out of Saturday's first Test between the Springboks and Wales at Loftus Versfeld.

2019's World Rugby Player of the Year had been gradually building a head of steam in Japan with Toyota Verblitz, only to have come into the national camp with a shoulder problem.

Du Toit, who suffered the same injury in last year's series against the British & Irish Lions, can only start contact training from Thursday, too late to render him eligible for selection this weekend.

The Springboks name their team on Wednesday.

"Everyone is available for the Test, except Pieter-Steph, who's still in his rehab phase," Bok assistant Deon Davids said on Monday.

"We'll make the best decisions for the team going forward."

With Duane Vermeulen also not available for the series, the Boks have some tinkering to do in the loose trio.

"Pieter-Steph's class is apparent, he was the best player in the world for a period. He and Duane play important leadership roles.

"But we need to see the glass as half-full. There are exciting youngsters you can give an opportunity to as well as versatile, experienced guys like Franco Mostert.

"Of course we'd have liked the continuity of a Pieter-Steph, but we can now broaden the base."

Various options exist, notably Leicester star Jasper Wiese, the experienced Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee, Stormers veteran Deon Fourie and Kwagga Smith.

Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos are not expected to be pressed into service immediately. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswalespieter-steph du toitrugby
loading... Live
England (w) 0
South Africa (w) 69/4
View More
loading... Live
West Indies 408/10
Bangladesh 234/10 & 132/6
View More
loading... Live
England 360/10 & 183/2
New Zealand 329/10 & 326/10
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 3350 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 2976 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo