Bumbling Junior Boks survive scrum woes and gutsy Georgians to avoid major World Champs upset

The Junior Springboks were given an immense run for their money against Georgia before winning their World Rugby Under-20 Championship opener 33-23 on Saturday.

The hosts eventually scored three tries and had a brilliant kicking boot in pivot Jean Smith, but lack cohesion at various stages.

Georgia were full value as opponents and will rue a first half where they probably could've conceded less points.

Missed opportunity for a bonus point? Just be happy victory was secured!

That would've been the relieved lament from any Junior Springbok supporter after the side spluttered to a 33-23 victory over Georgia in their World Rugby Under-20 Championship opener in Stellenbosch on Saturday night.

Head coach Bafana Nhleko had made a curious observation in the build-up to the game, noting how difficult it is to mould a team with young men from various rugby backgrounds in such a short space of time and it showed as South Africa suffered from a lack of cohesion at various stages.

To accuse the Boks of perhaps underestimating their gutsy opponents would be a disservice to them as they certainly didn't seem to be casual about they way they were going about things.

In fact, South Africa generally tried to be methodical with their possession, using box kicks to gain momentum against a disciplined defensive line and only try to really hammer away once they had achieved favourable field position.

That was evident in the opening score from Bulls midfielder Katlego Letebele, who waited for a nice platform from about 25m out before delightfully chipping over the defence and regathering to score.

South Africa also showed some variety in scoring their second try after bashing away at the Georgians' line with pick-and-drives from close range before going wide, where fullback Hakeem Kunene did well to field Imad Khan's somewhat errant pass and allow Jorenzo Julius to dot down in the corner from the wing.

It was a decent retort from the home side after Georgia had given a first glimpse that they weren't going to be pushovers when they found some maul dominance and, hammering at the line for a few phases, found skipper and blindsider Lasha Tsikhistavi going over.

Errors started to creep into the Boks' game near the end of the second quarter, but were initially masked by flyhalf Jean Smith's second penalty on the half-time whistle.

That bloomed into a desperate scramble to regain control after the break as South Africa suddenly found themselves unable to complete a scrum.

Between the 45th and 51st minute, they conceded no less than three penalties as the Georgians smelled blood.

Following pivot Petre Khutsishvili's first penalty, the visitors set flutters of anxiety in motion when Luka Tsirekidze went over after midfielder Tornike Kakhoidze twice broke down the Boks' defence and inspired the type of patience that allowed for a wonderfully floated pass to the winger.



It went from bad to worse for South Africa a few moments later when Khutsishvili was accurate again with another penalty, where SA blindsider Ghudian van Reenen was shown yellow for not rolling away from a tackle.

The Boks had been on a team warning.

At just 20-18 ahead, South Africa looked in real trouble.

Yet as it would turn out, fortune smiled on them in their moment of need.

Under pressure after hooker Jaunn Else's throw-in was skew in the 63rd minute, Georgia concede a scrum penalty, which thoroughly avoidable after their replacement tighthead brazenly came in from an angle.

That promptly led to another penalty for Smith - son of former senior Bok Franco - who was later named the official Man of the Match for a composed, faultless kicking display.

And then, in a freakish sequence of events, the Boks found themselves breathing again after Georgian attack, which had them thoroughly stretched, fell flat when Hakeem Kunene made a vital interception.

His kick ahead transferred the pressure onto the visitors, who somehow let the ball pop out from a ruck and saw the impressive Sharks inside centre Ethan Hooker on hand to run in un-touched.

But Georgia weren't going to lie down, following up the resultant kick-off superbly and forcing SA to scramble.

The hosts' attacking line was caught off-side from a relieving kick and allowed Georgia an attacking line-out from where they promptly scored.

That starved South Africa from any more time to mount an effort for a bonus point though frankly, such thoughts felt a bit impetuous.

Point scorers:

Junior Springboks 33 (20)

Tries: Katlego Letebele, Jorenzo Julius, Ethan Hooker

Conversions: Jean Smith (3)

Penalties: Smith (4)

Georgia 23 (7)

Tries: Lasha Tsikhistavi, Luka Tsirekidze, Nika Babunashvili

Conversion: Petre Khutsishvili

Penalties: Khutsishvili (2)







