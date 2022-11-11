13m ago

Captain Kolisi backs kicker Kolbe to thrive in Marseille cauldron

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they’ll be backing utility back Cheslin Kolbe 100 percent regardless of the result against France on Saturday.
  • Kolbe has been entrusted with the goalkicking responsibilities as the Boks look to get their tour back on track.
  • The Boks will be playing France for the first time in Marseille since 2002 and their first game at the ground since the 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

In Toulon

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they will be backing Cheslin Kolbe regardless of what happens in Saturday's Test against France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

In the various absences of first-choice kickers like Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies, Kolbe has been thrust into the spotlight as the prime goalkicker.

He will be backed up by Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk and Manie Libbok if he comes off the bench to make his Test debut.

Kolisi said they have a responsibility to convert their opportunities to ensure they relieve Kolbe of the points pressure from the kicking tee.

In last week's 19-16 loss against Ireland, Kolbe kicked over a penalty, but missed the conversions from the Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse tries.

Teams

France

15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana; 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain); 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Anthony Jelonch; 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki; 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Substitutes: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Bastien Chalureau, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Matthieu Jalibert

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Deon Fourie 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Willemse had converted the Springboks' first penalty, but missed another one in the first half.

"He's worked hard on it, and he's got our backing because we know he's going to go out there and give his ultimate best," Kolisi said.

"The best thing as a team is that we don't want to leave the result up to him. We need to play well enough that kicking doesn't become an issue.

"By this time next year, we will have had so many people who would be able to kick for poles because we would have been in this situation before.

"There isn't any pressure on him from us as his teammates because there are always opportunities for him to do well.

"The kicking isn't going to be the first and the last thing he's being looked at by us as a team. He'll be fine, regardless of what happens."

Kick-off is at 22:00 SA time.


