Centres of attention: Fine Kriel shift proves Boks' mix-and-match issues aren't in midfield

If the rest of the Springbok squad could interchange as seamlessly as Jesse Kriel and the rest of his midfield teammates, the team might not be subject to debate on their trajectory going into the World Cup.

Kriel and Damian de Allende's good showing against Argentina was not only a testament to their own vast experience playing alongside each other, but part of a similarly broader dynamic in the group.

Kriel is emboldened by his teammates' willingness to put their bodies on the line, believing it's indicative of a productive overall attitude to defending their World Cup title.

One of the ironies of the Springboks' current mix-and-match selection strategy and the consequent iffy nature of their recent performances is that, if they could replicate the ease with which the centre combinations have gelled, there wouldn't be this headache.

Jesse Kriel's fine showing in the past weekend's narrow 22-21 victory over Argentina at Ellis Park was indicative of the good form all of Jacques Nienaber's specialist midfielders are boasting.

Despite a petulant, deliberate knock-down souring his evening, Damian de Allende - Kriel's positional partner - also improved markedly from his misfire in Auckland a fortnight ago, while Andre Esterhuizen delivered his best performance in a Bok jersey alongside a composed, if somewhat muted, Lukhanyo Am against the Wallabies at Loftus.

Naturally, it's a testament to the four men's temperaments ahead of the World Cup in France, but also the overlooked fact that the majority of the respective combinations between the men are well established.

De Allende and Am, South Africa's 2019 title-winning combo in Japan, remain the team's first-choice duo, but the match against the Pumas was a vivid reminder that before they established their rapport, De Allende and Kriel were long-term partners in crime, so to speak.

The two men had been one of the few highlights of the Boks' 2015 World Cup campaign under Heyneke Meyer in showcasing maturity beyond their years and were even still touted as Rassie Erasmus' go-to pair in 2018, when they starred together in a narrow loss to the All Blacks at Loftus.

Meanwhile, Esterhuizen and Am's dovetail against the Wallabies shouldn't have been surprising to discerning viewers, who would've known they were South Africa's most influential centre pairing in the last two years of Super Rugby at the Sharks.

Kriel and Esterhuizen have also started Tests together previously.

In fact, the four men are so comfortable playing alongside each other that Kriel has no preference.

"It's great to play with any of the centres in the squad," he said.



"The four of us are so close. We really work well together, and I think anyone at any time can play as a combination. We all feed off each other’s energy and experience.

"Whether Damian or Lukhanyo are playing, or Andre and Lukhanyo, or Andre and myself, or Damian and myself, I think it doesn’t really matter.



"They guys are all there for the same thing, for the same goal. The guys have put in big performances. It keeps our standards as centres high and contributes to the team with and without the ball."

It's not surprising then that Nienaber and the rest of his coaching staff have actively exercised the luxury of those resources in keeping training sessions interesting, too.

"We train with all these combinations in training," said Kriel



"Guys are slotting in all the time in different positions. You take a guy like Damian Willemse: he could have come on at 10, 12, 13, 15 or wing tonight and he is comfortable in all of those positions.



"He trains in those positions during the week. A guy like Lukhanyo trained on the wing this week and trained at 13.

"The guys are comfortable in those positions, and I think going into a World Cup, you need experience and versatility in positions.



"It's great for us. We are really lucky as a squad to have the quality and class of the players that we do, who can come onto the field and make an impact like the guys did."

On a personal level, Kriel reminded all of his value, not only in terms of his selfless attitude in general, but as a highly accomplished exponent at the highest level.

"It's great to be back. I trained in camp quite a while, but the red card I received in Japan that led to a suspension was rather frustrating," he said.

"But I always knew I'd get my run down the line. Everyone around me has been playing well, too."

The 29-year-old stalwart was particularly prominent on defence, which wasn't actually surprising given that the Boks had to complete 170 tackles, though his 32 running metres from a mere three carries, which included two line-breaks, was impressive in a game where the team didn't see much ball.

"It turned out a bit of defensive game and we had to grind things out," he said.

"I certainly didn't quite expect to tackle so much on my Bok return, but it's a part of the game that I really enjoy. I'm proud of how we were able to get stuck in. I like putting my body on the line and so do my teammates.

"It's now just about being more accurate."

That might be applicable to the broader squad, but not Kriel and his midfield bandits.



