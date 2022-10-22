Cheery Springbok Women embracing daunting English challenge at World Cup

Nolusindiso Booi and Zenay Jordaan both scored tries the last time the Springbok Women played England - in the 2013 Women's Nations Cup - with the Red Roses scraping home 18-17, but it is fair to say a lot has happened with the respective teams since that day.



Booi and Jordaan, the two most capped players in the team, will front up again at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland on Sunday in the final pool match for both teams in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

This time around though, the Springbok Women will be looking for a first win after defeats to France and Fiji, while England already brushed aside those opponents and qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition.

In fact, England will be looking for a 28th consecutive win when they meet South Africa and are hot favourites to extend that record tally to 29 victories, especially after Springbok Women coach, Stanley Raubenheimer made seven changes to his starting team for the match.

That has since become six, with Simamkele Namba a late withdrawal and Zintle Mpupha slotting back into the midfield, where she played against France and scored a try against Fiji.

For Booi, the changes - with a number of players getting a first run in the tournament - will be a positive as they will bring lots of energy.

Springbok Women: 15 Eloise Webb, 14 Nomawethu Mabenge, 13 Zintle Mpupha, 12 Chumisa Qawe, 11 Nadine Roos, 10 Zenay Jordaan, 9 Tayla Kinsey, 8 Aseza Hele, 7 Lerato Makua, 6 Lusanda Dumke, 5 Catha Jacobs, 4 Nolusindiso Booi, 3 Babalwa Latsha, 2 Roseline Botes, 1 Sanelisiwe Charlie Substitutes: 16. Micke Gunter, 17 Yonela Ngxingolo, 18 Azisa Mkiva, 19 Nompumelelo Mathe, 20 Sizophila Solontsi, 21 Rumandi Potgieter, 22 Jakkie Cilliers, 23 Chuma Qawe

"It’s a very exciting squad because they include young players that haven’t played so far, and we can see their energy during the sessions this week,” said Booi.

"They are extremely excited and knowing that they are playing in the Rugby World Cup, it is something so big and I know we’re going to challenge England.

"Our players are so into this game, and we’re excited and happy at the same time knowing that being there on the field and giving everything that we have can bring us rewards.

“If we want to spring the surprise of the tournament, we need to execute well when we have the ball. We have done that in stages so far in the tournament, but we need to put it all together on Sunday."

A defeat will mean that the team will return to South Africa on Tuesday.

A victory could propel them into the quarter-finals of the tournament and Booi said they are planning to stay.

"Whatever happens, we must leave the field knowing we left nothing out there. That is what I have asked the players and I believe they will respond,” she said.

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides.

They have met once before at a Rugby World Cup, England winning 74-8 in Edmonton in 2006.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 06:45 SA time.



