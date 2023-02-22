2h ago

Cheslin Kolbe: Boks in Six Nations would be 'massive, amazing'

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Cheslin Kolbe (Gallo)
World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe says it would be "amazing" if the Springboks were to join the Six Nations in future.

South Africa's franchises have made a successful transition into the northern hemisphere club competitions.

The Stormers won last season's inaugural URC, while all of the country's franchises have qualified for the knockout phases of the Champions and Challenge Cups.

Due to these successes, speculation has persisted that the Springboks could eventually join the Six Nations.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph Rugby podcast, Kolbe, who plies his trade at French club Toulon, said he would be in favour of the Boks also heading north.

"I think if it does happen, it would be massive and change the whole scenario regarding the Six Nations," Kolbe said.

"For the Springboks, it would be amazing to be part of the Six Nations. You get to play against top countries each and every week when you're part of that competition. It would be amazing if it comes off one day but who knows."

READ | SA Rugby under fire: Israel Rugby Union demands answers over Tel Aviv snub

Kolbe is the second Springbok to publicly endorse a move to the Six Nations, after Eben Etzebeth told The Times in December "it would be great" being part of the Six Nations.

"It would mean the schedules will be a bit more aligned. I never want to move away from playing the All Blacks, Wallabies and Argentina, so as long as there's still space to also play those matches," Etzebeth said.

Despite Kolbe and Etzebeth's comments, Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said last month there were no immediate plans to expand the championship to include the Springboks.

"There is no conversation about expanding the Six Nations right now, the entire focus is on finding the right solution and improvements to the July and November windows and finding a more competitive narrative for those fixtures," Morel said, as quoted by Reuters.

"Our whole energy of the Six Nations is focused on that. So there's no conversation regarding anything else. There never has been.

"I can understand that dynamic, but the players in the club game in South Africa needed a competition to play in, which has been an issue on their side. There has obviously been some interest, but we are not engaging in any of those conversations."

The Springboks will continue to play in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina until at least 2025, organisers Sanzaar confirmed last year.

The Boks finished second behind New Zealand in last year's Rugby Championship, winning four of six games.


