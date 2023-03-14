Cheslin Kolbe excited by rise of high-flying team-mate Arendse: 'Rugby not about how big you are'

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe has high regard for Test team-mate Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Kolbe says Arendse is further proof that rugby is not just about size.

The World Cup winner is also impressed by the rise of young winger Canan Moodie.

Springbok backline star Cheslin Kolbe says he's been impressed by the impact made on the Test scene by fellow playmaker Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Arendse, 26, made his Springbok debut last season and made a significant impact. In seven Tests, the Bulls speedster scored five tries.

Like Kolbe, Arendse first made his mark in sevens for the Blitzboks before making a successful transition to the 15-man game for the Bulls.

At 1.77m and 80kg, Arendse is also on the small side for an international winger.

But, as Kolbe has proven in recent years, if you're skilful and fast then a lack of size is not a burden.

"It's been a delight to see Kurt-Lee exploding onto the scene and showing, again, that rugby is not just about how big you are. If you are good enough, then you deserve to be there, regardless of your size," Kolbe told News24 in an interview from France last week.

Kolbe currently plies his trade at French Top 14 club Toulon. Despite his 1.71m and 80kg frame, Kolbe has been a revelation in France since he joined Toulouse in 2017. He switched to rivals Toulon in 2021.

Kolbe added that he predicted a big future for Arendse and he's eager to play more Test rugby with him.

"He is a wonderful player and while it's been amazing to see what he has done, I'm even more excited to see what he will do next," Kolbe said.

Kolbe added that the conveyor belt of talent in the South African game will always prove a huge advantage.

Apart from Arendse, Kolbe has also been keeping his eye on young Bulls winger Canan Moodie, who also impressed in his debut season for the Springboks last year.

"That's the beautiful thing about South African rugby; we are blessed with talent, and it's all about taking your opportunities when they come. Those two guys have stuck up their hands."



