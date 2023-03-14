1h ago

Share

Cheslin Kolbe excited by rise of high-flying team-mate Arendse: 'Rugby not about how big you are'

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ireland’s Garry Ringrose is tackled by Springbok trio Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe and Steven Kitshoff in a Test in Dublin on 5 November 2022. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
Ireland’s Garry Ringrose is tackled by Springbok trio Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe and Steven Kitshoff in a Test in Dublin on 5 November 2022. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe has high regard for Test team-mate Kurt-Lee Arendse.
  • Kolbe says Arendse is further proof that rugby is not just about size.
  • The World Cup winner is also impressed by the rise of young winger Canan Moodie.

Springbok backline star Cheslin Kolbe says he's been impressed by the impact made on the Test scene by fellow playmaker Kurt-Lee Arendse.

READ | Ireland, France extend World Rugby rankings lead over All Blacks, Springboks

Arendse, 26, made his Springbok debut last season and made a significant impact. In seven Tests, the Bulls speedster scored five tries.

Like Kolbe, Arendse first made his mark in sevens for the Blitzboks before making a successful transition to the 15-man game for the Bulls.

At 1.77m and 80kg, Arendse is also on the small side for an international winger.

But, as Kolbe has proven in recent years, if you're skilful and fast then a lack of size is not a burden.

"It's been a delight to see Kurt-Lee exploding onto the scene and showing, again, that rugby is not just about how big you are. If you are good enough, then you deserve to be there, regardless of your size," Kolbe told News24 in an interview from France last week.

Kolbe currently plies his trade at French Top 14 club Toulon. Despite his 1.71m and 80kg frame, Kolbe has been a revelation in France since he joined Toulouse in 2017. He switched to rivals Toulon in 2021.


Kolbe added that he predicted a big future for Arendse and he's eager to play more Test rugby with him.

"He is a wonderful player and while it's been amazing to see what he has done, I'm even more excited to see what he will do next," Kolbe said.

Kolbe added that the conveyor belt of talent in the South African game will always prove a huge advantage.

Apart from Arendse, Kolbe has also been keeping his eye on young Bulls winger Canan Moodie, who also impressed in his debut season for the Springboks last year.

"That's the beautiful thing about South African rugby; we are blessed with talent, and it's all about taking your opportunities when they come. Those two guys have stuck up their hands."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokskurt-lee arendseherman mostertcheslin kolbecanan moodierugby
loading... Live
Bangladesh 158/2
England 12/1
View More
loading... Live
Titans 319/10
North West 148/10 & 166/4
View More
loading... Live
Lions 259/10
Dolphins 329/10
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 198/10
Warriors 352/10 & 141/8
View More
loading... Live
Boland 212/10 & 123/1
Knights 493/10
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
57% - 3645 votes
Lewis Hamilton
18% - 1158 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 733 votes
George Russell
3% - 213 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo