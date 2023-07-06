1h ago

Cooper returns as Jones rings changes for Wallabies ahead of Springbok clash

  • Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper returns as Eddie Jones names his team for Saturday's Test against the Springboks.
  • Australia have named four debutants for the Rugby Championship opener at Loftus.
  • James Slipper and Hooper will co-captain the team.

Eddie Jones will begin his second stint as Australia head coach against South Africa on Saturday with a much-changed team from that which beat Wales in their last match.

Only six of the starters in a dramatic 39-34 triumph in Cardiff last November are retained for the Rugby Championship first round match at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.

In the backline, Jones has kept faith in fullback Tom Wright and centres Len Ikitau and Reece Hodge for a match at a venue where the Wallabies have lost all seven previous Tests.

Props James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa keep their places in the pack, as does lock Nick Frost in a starting line-up containing one new cap, flanker Tom Hooper.

The nine changes include wingers Suliasi Vunivalu and Marika Koroibete, flyhalf Quade Cooper and scrumhalf Nic White being brought into the backline.

Hooker David Porecki, giant France-based lock Will Skelton, flankers Michael Hooper and Tom Hooper and No. 8 Rob Valetini have been brought into the pack.

Slipper and Hooper will co-captain the team - the first time Australia have shared the honour among two players.

Jones, who succeeded sacked New Zealander Dave Rennie in January after the Wallabies lost nine of 13 internationals last season, is upbeat about the shared leadership.

"Michael and James are both world class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby," he has said.

Hooper missed part of last season after taking a mental health break and has skippered Australia 68 times.

Slipper is another vastly experienced international forward having represented the two-time world champions 127 times.

"As a squad, the players have worked extremely hard since coming together as a group and we have prepared well this week," said the 63-year-old Tasmania-born coach.

"The 23 players selected have an opportunity to be part of history with a win over South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday night."

There are three uncapped players on the bench - prop Zane Nonggorr, another France-bssed lock in Richie Arnold, and flyhalf Carter Gordon.

The four-nation Rugby Championship has been reduced to a three-matchday competition this year because of the World Cup, which kicks off in France on 8 September.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse

Australia

15 Tom Wright; 14 Suliasi Vunivalu, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Marika Koroibete; 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nic White; 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (co-captain), 6 Tom Hooper; 5 Will Skelton, 4 Nick Frost; 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 David Porecki, 1 James Slipper (co-captain)

Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Matt Gibbon, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Carter Gordon


