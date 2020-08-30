Springboks

58m ago

add bookmark

Could the Springboks replace Japan at 'Eight Nations' tournament?

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi (Getty)
Siya Kolisi (Getty)
  • The northern hemisphere based Eight Nations tournament is in doubt following Japan's withdrawal last week.
  • World rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte, however, says negotiations are currently underway to have the Springboks replace the Brave Blossoms.
  • Currently, the Springboks are scheduled to play in the Rugby Championship that will take place in New Zealand in November and December.

With contact training set to resume for South African franchises this week, the route that the Springboks will take in their return to international rugby is still very much in the air.

Logically, that return would be at the Rugby Championships set for November and December where they would face New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in New Zealand. 

That, however, doesn't seem to be set in stone.

With Japan opting out of an Eight Nations tournament also scheduled for the end of the year, it seems the Springboks might be the side to replace them.

World rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laport told La Progress that "advanced discussions" were taking place to have South Africa join the competition - which will feature England, France, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Fiji - as Japan's replacement.

"The Japanese will not come to Europe," said Laporte.

"We are looking for a nation to replace them. We are in advanced discussions with South Africa. It would be great to be able to face the Springboks, the world champions, for the title, but it's not yet done," he said.

With South Afrian franchise teams closer to moving north to join the PRO14 competition and ditching Super Rugby, could the Springboks too head north permanently in the future?

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Ruthless Sale crush Bristol to go second in English Premiership
Waratahs hold off Rebels to send Super Rugby AU season to the wire
Springboks can return to contact training, playing future remains uncertain
Read more on:
springboksrugbycoronavirus
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 6692 votes
Cricket
11% - 1704 votes
Football
19% - 3015 votes
Athletics
2% - 368 votes
Boxing
1% - 145 votes
Cycling
2% - 368 votes
Golf
5% - 778 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1300 votes
Tennis
3% - 499 votes
Water sports
1% - 144 votes
American sports
1% - 173 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 469 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo