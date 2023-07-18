Dashing Duane, muted Mostert: The early winners and losers in the Springbok World Cup race

Some will argue, with relative justification, that it's premature, but with the Springboks having a limited number of days and matches to finalise their World Cup squad - slated for 8 August - performances in the opening two weeks of the Rugby Championship will be a vital yardstick for some players' claim for a spot on the plane to France.

Already, there have been players who emphatically erased any doubts about their places and, while it's unlikely their chances are already in the terminal ward of the hospital, a few are under pressure to pull up their socks.

News24 Sport takes a look at a few winners and losers in terms of World Cup selection from the past fortnight of action.

WINNERS

Duane Vermeulen

In the build-up to the match against the Wallabies, coach Jacques Nienaber had no qualms stating that he believed the evergreen 37-year-old could fulfil the twin roles of starter and impact player.

To some, that sounded a bit fanciful, given that he was more solid than spectacular for Ulster and Jasper Wiese had cemented his status as the top dog in the position in 2022.

Yet within the space of a fortnight, there's a legitimate view that Vermeulen is still the Boks' bolter at eighthman for the World Cup.

Everything that's made him such a fantastic international player has been on show: power, work rate and leadership.

Wiese has work to do.

Kurt-Lee Arendse

News24 Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Everything the former Blitzboks star touches in the fifteen-man format turns to gold.

Except for the very obvious fact that he's an outstanding finisher, Arendse has benefited from flourishing in a Bulls system that at times mirrors the Boks' more methodical approach at Test level: making him used to the demands of capitalising on limited opportunities, maintaining a high work ethic and being brave on defence.

His willingness to contest the high ball - it's probably still a work in progress though - is also a tick in the pros box.

In the suffocating and attritional milieu that is a World Cup, his game-breaking skills could prove vital, and he's making a compelling case for inclusion.

Marco van Staden

Gallo Images Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

It took just 64 minutes for "Eskom" to blow out the lights and emerge as a viable candidate to be an understudy in the No 6 jersey to Siya Kolisi.

Van Staden has always been highly rated by Springbok management, but his performance against the Wallabies at Loftus was truly a statement.

On a night where some were wary about a lack of pace in the loose trio, the 26-year-old was a pest at the breakdowns and made a few crunching hits on defence.

But it was the punchiness of his carries and dominance at the collisions that vividly illustrated his compact frame is far more devastating than some would believe it is.

He's comfortable in all three looseforward positions, which is a bonus.

(Honorable mentions: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean Kleyn)

LOSERS

Franco Mostert

AFP Michael Bradley/AFP

One of the strange aspects of a showing that only lasted 44 minutes against the All Blacks - which on its own is not particularly flattering - is that of the 8 tackles that he completed, four of them were dominant hits.

The man affectionately nicknamed "Sous" (Sauce) will always be an invaluable defender, but he lacks presence and dynamism as a ball carrier.

With RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn swelling the ranks of classy second rowers, Mostert is now seemingly in a position where he needs to book his World Cup spot via blindside flanker.

And Pieter-Steph du Toit is rapidly shutting that door.

Makazole Mapimpi

AFP Michael Bradley/AFP

The irony of his current sticky situation is that Mapimpi hasn't exactly done much wrong.

It's just that the men competing in his position - notably Arendse and Canan Moodie - have been so much more prolific.

Hamstrung by a disjointed Sharks campaign and possibly the fact that he can't play in any other position at the highest level, he simply can't deliver muted performances where 7 carries against the All Blacks only translate into 15 metres gained.

His wobbliness under the high ball will also become a liability if he can't compensate for it in other areas.

Lood de Jager

Getty Images David Rowland/Getty Images

Explicitly stating that the towering second rower is in trouble is perhaps a bit of an exaggeration, but he is competing in a position brimming with viable options.

On song, De Jager is a superb operator though he can't solely rely on his excellent line-out prowess to help South Africa defend their World Cup title.

He needs to rediscover his underrated ability to break tackles and be the monstrous defender that knocks opponents back in the tackle instead of just chalking off the tackling numbers.

Again, he's competing in a position where the supposed deputies are really staking a claim to be sheriffs.



