Deon Davids diplomatic on World Rugby's Bok snubs, would 'go to war' with Eben Etzebeth

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids was diplomatic when asked about some of his stars being snubbed for World Rugby's Player of the Year nominations.

Instead, he stated that the team respects the process and opinions of the panel and wished all nominees the best of luck.

Davids, however, did state that if he had to choose between Eben Etzebeth - who's been in prime form - and the nominated Maro Itoje, he'd pick his second row enforcer.

Much like he would answer a question over a controversial refereeing decision, Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids straight-batted queries over some of his charges being snubbed for World Rugby's Player of the Year nominees' list announced on Monday.

Skipper Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, along with a few New Zealand counterparts, were conspicuous absentees after the world governing body's panel of selectors gave nods to England lock Maro Itoje, French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, and Wallabies pair of Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi.

It has predictably led to an outcry among observers and fans, but not the Bok camp.

"I believe what we must do is respect the process," Davids said, ahead of Saturday's much anticipated showdown with England at Twickenham.

"The committee that decides (on the nominees) know what they are looking for and have made their decisions according to that. So congratulations to those players and coaches that are in the running.

"We wish them best of luck."

While those developments have clearly left the Boks unperturbed, it's still a curious situation given that Kolisi - who led the national team to a series win over the British & Irish Lions - has, by widespread consensus, been playing arguably the best rugby of his career.

The familiarly imposing Etzebeth has also experienced a resurgence in 2021 after a distracted 2019, where he was bogged down by a now dropped case of assault.

Davids, with a wry smile, did allow himself the opportunity to state that if he had to choose between Etzebeth and Itoje, who was outstanding in the second row for the Lions in South Africa, he'd pick his enforcer.

"From the outset, I need to state that I have massive respect for both players and their abilities," he said.

"But it's an easy question for me to answer. It would be Eben."

He then went on to highlight some of the towering second rower's virtues.

"Firstly, I'd go to war with Eben because he's a fellow countryman. He's been in outstanding form this year," said Davids.

"What's been special is how well he fulfils his fundamental duties. Most importantly, he brings an attitude to the jersey and physicality that's the hallmark of so many great Springbok forwards.

"He's such a brillliant ambassador for this team. He puts his body on the line for his country week-in and week-out."

The Springboks will announce their team on Tuesday.