Springboks

Deon Davids hails 'champion' Trevor Nyakane, says Ox Nche back in training

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Trevor Nyakane. (Getty Images)
  • Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids hailed bulldozing prop Trevor Nyakane's contribution to the cause after playing tight-head and loose-head in the 2-1 Lions series victory.
  • Davids confirmed that Nche was in selection contention after recovering from his neck injury and was back in training.
  • Other injury worries such as Faf de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen were undergoing medical assessments.

Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids hailed bulldozing prop Trevor Nyakane's contribution to the cause after playing tight-head and loose-head in the 2-1 British & Irish Lions series victory.

After starting at tight-head in the first Test defeat three weeks ago, Nyakane not only assumed a bench role in which he excelled at but filled in for injured Ox Nche at loose-head when the Sharks behemoth suffered a neck injury.

Nyakane made life hell for his opposite scrummager Kyle Sinckler in the decisive third Test in Cape Town, winning a crucial penalty 5m from the Springbok try line to get South Africa out of jail in the closing minutes.

That moral victory, coupled with Morne Steyn unerring boot in at the death, saw the Boks to victory in a titanic clash for the ages that ended 19-16 for the hosts.

WATCH | Skinstad praises Kolisi's leadership, while Gatland pays Bok captain respect

"Trevor Nyakane, for me, is a champion," said Davids.

"Whatever task is given to him, he always does it with the right attitude, and he always gives 100%, as his performances at tight-head and loose-head have shown.

"Having a player with those assets in a team broadens your depth and gives you much more options.

"We're very happy with what he achieved and how he assists other players around him.

"Also having a player like Ox Nche, together with Nyakane and Steven Kitshoff, it's an exciting prospect going forward."

The Springboks quickly travelled to Gqeberha after completing their Lions series task, shifting their focus to their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina this Saturday.

Davids confirmed that Nche was in selection contention after recovering from his neck injury and was back in training.

Other injury worries such as scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit, who missed the third Test, and Duane Vermeulen, who didn't feature at all in the Lions series, were undergoing medical assessments.

"Nche is training and will definitely be considered for this upcoming game," said Davids.

"We are waiting for medical assessments, and we are considering those players, and we will make the decision to select them once they have completed the assessment."

The Boks also added tight-head Wilco Louw to their 43-man squad to bolster their front-row reserves.

Springbok squad:

Forwards  

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG SnymanSiya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Dan du Preez, Rynhardt Elstadt.

Backs 

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Rosko Specman, Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn. 

