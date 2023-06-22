Derick Hougaard awake, responding to doctors after almost two weeks in a coma

Derick Hougaard is out of a coma and responding to medical personnel.

The former Springbok flyhalf has been battling respiratory pneumonia.

The news was confirmed on social media by his partner, singer Nádine.

There was good news on Thursday after it was confirmed that Derick Hougaard, who has been battling respiratory pneumonia in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, had made a significant step towards recovery.



Hougaard's partner, singer Nádine, confirmed on Facebook that the former Springbok flyhalf had opened his eyes and was responding to medical personnel.

She also said that both the infection count as well as the carbon dioxide in his blood had dropped.

Hougaard was still receiving treatment for other complications and isn't able to talk as he still has tubes in his throat.

Nádine thanked everyone for their support.

The 40-year-old was admitted to hospital on Saturday last week (13 days ago).

Hougaard played over 100 matches for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 and also had stints with Leicester (2008-2009) and Saracens (2009-2012).

He also played eight Test matches for the Springboks and was part of the 2003 World Cup side that progressed to the quarter-finals of that year's showpiece.

