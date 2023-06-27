Derick Hougaard breathing on his own again: 'He is whispering and communicating'

Derick Hougaard is breathing on his own in hospital after being taken off a ventilator.

The former Bok flyhalf recently woke up from a coma after being rushed to a Pretoria hospital.

Hougaard's partner, Nádine, says no traces of alcohol, sleeping pills or drugs were found in his system but they were still unsure of "what exactly happened".

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is breathing on his own again as he continues his road to recovery.

It's been over two weeks since Hougaard was rushed to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. He was in a coma and battled respiratory pneumonia.

Hougaard, 40, woke up from his coma late last week and is now breathing on his own after the ventilator was removed.

News24 has learnt that Hougaard is able to speak and shows no signs of brain damage. It's also been established that he had no alcohol, drugs or sleeping pills in his system.

According to Hougaard's partner, singer Nádine, the former Bulls playmaker had only slight traces of pain medication in his system.

"He is off the ventilators and has been breathing on his own for the past 36 hours," Nádine told News24 on Tuesday morning.

"He is still getting oxygen support, but he is breathing on his own. It is difficult for his lungs having been on a ventilator for more than two weeks, but that is part of the process. He said to me yesterday that it was hard, but we are extremely grateful.

"They'll do scans, but Derick is communicating. He can't speak properly because his voice has been affected by the pipes for the ventilation, but he is whispering and communicating. His short- and long-term memory seems to be intact. I asked him to recite the alphabet to me and he smiled, and he did. He still has his sense of humour."

Nádine said there had been "quite a bit of false reports" about what had been in Hougaard's system and what could have caused his hospitalisation.

"With all the reports and tests they have done in hospital, there was no trace of alcohol in Derick's blood. There was no trace of any sleeping pills or any drugs in his blood. It's always nice when you can confirm that according to all tests done, and we won't allow any false publicity regarding that.

"What exactly happened, we are not sure and we are still trying to understand all of that. But this is not something that never ever happens. Aspiration pneumonia is not uncommon and it does happen, although it came to us as a huge shock."

Nádine added that it was only herself, Hougaard's mother and sister who were allowed to visit him.

"Derick is eager to come home and leave his hospital bed, but he is still in the ICU ward and is very weak because of everything that has happened. He can't just get up and walk out. They're still monitoring his oxygen and his vitals, but they are feeling positive. From here he will be moved to high care, and from there he will go to a normal ward. As much as he wants to get up and leave, he physically can't yet. I think it will be a few days still before he can leave."

Known affectionately as the 'Liefling of Loftus', Hougaard played over 100 games for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 before stints with Leicester Tigers and Saracens in England.

He also played eight Test matches for the Springboks and was part of the 2003 World Cup side that progressed to the quarter-finals of that year's showpiece.