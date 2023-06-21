21m ago

Share

Derick Hougaard remains 'critical' after lung collapse but doctors 'more positive'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Derick Hougaard in action for Saracens in 2010. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Derick Hougaard in action for Saracens in 2010. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • Doctors are feeling "more positive" about former Springbok Derick Hougaard's condition.
  • However, Hougaard's partner, Nádine, did confirm that the former rugby player's left lung collapsed, as well as the bottom part of his right lung.
  • Hougaard remains in a coma at a Pretoria state hospital.

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard underwent a second bronchoscopy at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Tuesday as he continues to fight for his life. 

Having been admitted to hospital last week Saturday - 12 days ago - the 40-year-old has been in a coma and is battling respiratory pneumonia. 

News24 received an update from Hougaard's partner, singer Nádine, on Wednesday morning.

Nádine said that doctors were feeling "more positive" after the procedure and they and they were now adding more antibiotics to his medication. 

According to a Facebook post from Nádine on Wednesday, Hougaard's left lung collapsed three days ago while there were also further complications to his right lung on Tuesday. 

Nádine said Hougaard's infection count had since dropped. 

Nádine also explained the decision to admit Hougaard to Steve Biko - a state hospital - saying that the ambulance staff had suggested he go there last weekend as he needed to be placed in ICU as quickly as possible. 

She has thanked the medical staff at the hospital, saying they had been "amazing" and "professional" throughout Hougaard's stay. 

Hougaard, Nádine adds, is too critical to be moved at all and is only having X-rays done on his lungs, and no further scans. 

English clubs Leicester Tigers and Saracens, meanwhile, have sent their well-wishes to the former playmaker.

READ | Derick Hougaard: Former Bok fighting 'greatest battle' as loved ones surround him in Pretoria

Hougaard played over 100 games for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 but also had stints with Leicester (2008-2009) and Saracens (2009-2012).

"Our thoughts are with Derick Hougaard and his family," Leicester Tigers wrote on Twitter.

Saracens added: "We're all thinking of you, Derick."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsleicester tigerssaracensspringboksderick hougaardrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 188 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 472 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1466 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1753 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 463 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 262 votes
Jake White
7% - 552 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo