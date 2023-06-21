Derick Hougaard remains 'critical' after lung collapse but doctors 'more positive'

Doctors are feeling "more positive" about former Springbok Derick Hougaard's condition.

However, Hougaard's partner, Nádine, did confirm that the former rugby player's left lung collapsed, as well as the bottom part of his right lung.

Hougaard remains in a coma at a Pretoria state hospital.

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard underwent a second bronchoscopy at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Tuesday as he continues to fight for his life.

Having been admitted to hospital last week Saturday - 12 days ago - the 40-year-old has been in a coma and is battling respiratory pneumonia.

News24 received an update from Hougaard's partner, singer Nádine, on Wednesday morning.

Nádine said that doctors were feeling "more positive" after the procedure and they and they were now adding more antibiotics to his medication.

According to a Facebook post from Nádine on Wednesday, Hougaard's left lung collapsed three days ago while there were also further complications to his right lung on Tuesday.

Nádine said Hougaard's infection count had since dropped.

Nádine also explained the decision to admit Hougaard to Steve Biko - a state hospital - saying that the ambulance staff had suggested he go there last weekend as he needed to be placed in ICU as quickly as possible.

She has thanked the medical staff at the hospital, saying they had been "amazing" and "professional" throughout Hougaard's stay.

Hougaard, Nádine adds, is too critical to be moved at all and is only having X-rays done on his lungs, and no further scans.

English clubs Leicester Tigers and Saracens, meanwhile, have sent their well-wishes to the former playmaker.



Hougaard played over 100 games for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 but also had stints with Leicester (2008-2009) and Saracens (2009-2012).

"Our thoughts are with Derick Hougaard and his family," Leicester Tigers wrote on Twitter.

Our thoughts are with Derick Hougaard and his family ?? #TigersFamily ?? pic.twitter.com/oOoY3SfHyh — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 20, 2023

Saracens added: "We're all thinking of you, Derick."



