Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Did a pitch invader cost Wales victory in Springbok Test? 'You don't want to see that'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pitch invader at Principality Stadium (Getty)
A pitch invader at Principality Stadium (Getty)

Did a pitch invader cost Wales victory in their Test match against the Springboks in Cardiff on Saturday?

Many Welsh fans think so. 

The incident in question happened in the 63rd minute of what was a tight Test from start to finish. With the scores locked at 15-15, Wales had manufactured some space down the left as they entered the Springbok 22m area. 

The ball found its way to replacement backliner Liam Williams, who had space ahead but was clearly distracted by a spectator lying on the turf in front of him. 

The timing of the incident meant that the pitch invader was being tackled to the ground by security just as Williams was looking to gather the ball and accelerate towards the line.

Instead, he was wrapped up by the Springbok cover defence before losing the ball, as Dan Biggar kicked over the resulting penalty from the penalty advantage. 

The Boks hit back, though, and showed impressive character to use their rolling maul to score the only try of the game and secure a famous 23-18 victory. 

Wales coach Wayne Pivac was not making any excuses after the Test, but he did acknowledge that the incident was not what you want to see in Test rugby.

"We just saw a two 2 v 1 situation forming up ... you don't want to see that in a game," he said.

"We were very disappointed that it happened, but there was nothing the match officials could do about that."

It is impossible to know, of course, if Wales would have gone on to score that all-important try if it wasn't for the pitch invader, and Pivac said as much when asked. 

"I don't know," he conceded. 

"At the time we thought we had a one-man advantage. I haven't had a chance to speak to the players about whether they might have been distracted, but the match officials have to just deal with that in the way they did."

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, meanwhile, also praised the stadium management for dealing with the situation swiftly. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswalesrugby
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
38% - 3067 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
11% - 869 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
51% - 4113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo