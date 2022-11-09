Disappointed Du Toit hopes for improved showing against France

Springbok loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit said they were not happy with how they played against Ireland last week.

The Boks lost that game 19-16, meaning they go into Saturday's game against France in Marseille under massive pressure.

Du Toit said France has a massive pack that will take some stopping.

Du Toit had a more than satisfactory game, but he felt they let themselves down in last week's 19-16 defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

The French, who go into the game on the back of an unbeaten 11-match run, offer the perfect redemption story for the Boks.

Ireland may be termed as the best side in the world, but it is France who are the reigning Six Nation Grand Slam champions.

"If you look at the past weekend's game in Dublin, we were very disappointed," Du Toit said.

"We didn't do what we said we were going to do and we didn't stick to the plans that we had for that weekend.

Springbok team 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

"However, the environment in the forward's group is always good. We always try to be better and make new plans.

"We're trying to improve this weekend and ensure that the vibe is better for this weekend."

Du Toit also felt that their maul needed to improve significantly in Marseille on Saturday. Ireland found various successful ways to diffuse SA's maul.

With France sporting a bigger and more varied pack, the Boks will have to be smarter to crack France's rolling maul code.

"Teams have come up with ways to stop our maul and they've come up with some new tricks that we haven't experienced in the past," Du Toit said.

"The newer tricks and stuff we experience from them, we'll be able to adapt better, so the more tricks that come our way, the faster we'll adapt.

"It's also going to be difficult to match them upfront because they've got the biggest pack in rugby right now.

"We'll definitely make one or two other plans because they can match our physicality."

Kickoff is at 22:00 (SA time).