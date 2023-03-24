Disgraced ex-SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux resurfaces on Rugby Africa executive amid R37m case

Disgraced former SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has resurfaced on the Rugby Africa executive committee three months after officially parting ways with the country's rugby governing body.

Roux has now joined the sport's governing body on the continent as an executive committee member under the newly-elected chairperson, Ghanaian Herbert Mensah, which was announced on Saturday.

It's not the first time Roux has served on the body. In 2019, Roux was named Rugby Africa secretary-general under Tunisian Khaled Babbou's leadership.

Roux has a pending Western Cape High Court case versus the University of Stellenbosch, who are trying to legally enforce the two arbitration rulings that ordered him to repay R37 million in misappropriated funds.

The university locked horns with Roux in court in January, with the latter arguing "gross irregularities" in the court arbitration process and pleading for the case to be set aside entirely or, at the very least, restarted at arbitration.

Roux was let go by SA Rugby at the end of December 2022 following a mutual separation agreement with his former employers.

However, he remained on SA Rugby's payroll as a consultant and is considered vital to completing a landmark private equity deal with investment firm CVC Capital Partners.

Roux had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, which will be added to the story once received.