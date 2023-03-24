45m ago

Share

Disgraced ex-SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux resurfaces on Rugby Africa executive amid R37m case

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jurie Roux. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Jurie Roux. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Disgraced former SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has resurfaced on the Rugby Africa executive committee three months after officially parting ways with the country's rugby governing body.

Roux has now joined the sport's governing body on the continent as an executive committee member under the newly-elected chairperson, Ghanaian Herbert Mensah, which was announced on Saturday.

It's not the first time Roux has served on the body. In 2019, Roux was named Rugby Africa secretary-general under Tunisian Khaled Babbou's leadership.

Roux has a pending Western Cape High Court case versus the University of Stellenbosch, who are trying to legally enforce the two arbitration rulings that ordered him to repay R37 million in misappropriated funds.

The university locked horns with Roux in court in January, with the latter arguing "gross irregularities" in the court arbitration process and pleading for the case to be set aside entirely or, at the very least, restarted at arbitration.

Nick Mallett | Six Nations wrap ... who should Springboks be worried about?

Roux was let go by SA Rugby at the end of December 2022 following a mutual separation agreement with his former employers.

However, he remained on SA Rugby's payroll as a consultant and is considered vital to completing a landmark private equity deal with investment firm CVC Capital Partners.

Roux had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, which will be added to the story once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbystellenboch universityrugby africajurie rouxrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Is the decision to give Aiden Markram the Proteas T20 captaincy the right one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! Markram is a natural leader
80% - 94 votes
No! He should have been left to focus on his batting
5% - 6 votes
I'm not sure yet. Let's see what results he brings.
15% - 17 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo