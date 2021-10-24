Springboks

24 Oct

Don't expect surprises in Bok run-on teams for November Tests, says Nienaber

Sport24 staff
Jacques Nienaber for the Springboks
Jacques Nienaber for the Springboks
Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says that it's all about consistency when he selects his starting XV's to face Wales, Scotland and England in November.South Africa has only played just 10 Test matches since winning the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

"From a squad point of view, if you look at the squad, except for the injuries that we have, we are building consistency, so the key thing for us is to build consistency again," Nienaber said on Sunday. 

"So I don't think there will be a lot of surprises in team selection and what we put out," he added.

Having said that, however, Nienaber believes that while consistency in selection is something the Springboks will aim for, nothing is taken for granted by the players.

"We know as a group that nobody is irreplaceable. We must also know that we have to perform," said Nienaber.

"Saying that knowing this group, we all work hard and take nothing for granted. That's why I say there won't be surprises in the selection. There is enough competition that if you slack off, there is someone to take your spot," he added.

The Springboks start their tour on Saturday, 6 November against Wales.

