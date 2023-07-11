Double World Cup winner Frans Steyn retires: 'I have given it my everything and I have no regrets'

Injury has forced veteran Springbok and Cheetahs utility back Frans Steyn to retire.

Steyn was a critical part of the 2007 and 2019 Springbok World Cup winning squads.

Steyn has struggled with a knee injury he picked up earlier in the season.

The double World Cup winner took to social media on Tuesday evening to announce that he was stepping away from the game.

"It's been a tough few months coming to terms with saying goodbye to the game that has been my entire life," Steyn said.

"In answer to the many questions I have faced since sustaining a knee injury earlier this year, I am hereby announcing my retirement from professional rugby.

"To be honest, this is not how I envisioned the journey ending. Every player wants to end on their own terms, but I am fortunate to have played this game for so long and [am] incredibly grateful for the journey I have had.

"I have given it my everything, and I have no regrets.

"I have a massive number of people to thank from all around the world for the support throughout the highs and lows of my career. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities, the friendship, the memories and lessons that rugby has given me.

"I look forward to the next chapter and the opportunity to give back to the game that has given me everything.

"Thank you for all the support. It has been a massive honour," he concluded.

