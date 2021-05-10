Doubts over Springboks' warm-up Tests

The Springboks' plans to play warm-up Tests before the British & Irish Lions series have reportedly hit a roadblock.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that plans for the Boks to face the USA Eagles and Italy were scuppered due to complications with Covid-19 quarantine regulations.

There is, however, still hope that South Africa could face Georgia in two Tests, with SA Rugby awaiting approval from World Rugby over the next few days.

While the teams could meet quarantine requirements before playing the Boks in South Africa, the problem comes afterwards when they return home.

Most countries require two weeks in quarantine and that could cause a problem when players will need to join their clubs on time.

If the Boks can't play any warm-up Tests then, the report added, there are plans for a match where the national squad is divided into two facing each other.

In contrast, the Lions will play a match against Japan in Edinburgh and five matches against local teams in South Africa before the first Test against the Boks on 24 July.

The Springbok squad for the Lions series is expected to be named early next month.

British & Irish Lions squad:

Backs (16)

Josh Adams (WAL), Bundee Aki (IRL), Dan Biggar (WAL), Elliot Daly (ENG), Gareth Davies (WAL), Owen Farrell (ENG), Chris Harris (SCO), Robbie Henshaw (IRL), Stuart Hogg (SCO), Conor Murray (IRL), Ali Price (SCO), Louis Rees-Zammit (WAL), Finn Russell (SCO), Duhan van der Merwe (SCO), Anthony Watson (ENG), Liam Williams (WAL)

Forwards (21)

Tadhg Beirne (IRL), Jack Conan (IRL), Luke Cowan-Dickie (ENG), Tom Curry (ENG), Zander Fagerson (SCO), Taulupe Faletau (WAL), Tadhg Furlong (IRL), Jamie George (ENG), Iain Henderson (IRL), Jonny Hill (ENG), Maro Itoje (ENG), Alun Wyn Jones (WAL, capt), Wyn Jones (WAL), Courtney Lawes (ENG), Ken Owens (WAL), Andrew Porter (IRL), Sam Simmonds (ENG), Rory Sutherland (SCO), Justin Tipuric (WAL), Mako Vunipola (ENG), Hamish Watson (SCO)

Fixtures:

Jun 26: v Japan, Murrayfield (warm-up match)

Jul 3: v Stormers, Cape Town

Jul 7: v SA Invitation XV, Gqeberha

Jul 10: v Sharks, Durban

Jul 14: v South Africa 'A', Mbombela

Jul 17: v Bulls, Pretoria

Jul 24: SOUTH AFRICA v BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS, 1st TEST, Johannesburg

Jul 31: SOUTH AFRICA v BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS, 2ND TEST, Cape Town

Aug 7: SOUTH AFRICA v BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS, 3RD TEST, Johannesburg