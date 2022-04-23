Driver in fatal Pedrie Wannenburg crash charged with 'felony murder' - Sheriff

The driver involved in the car accident that killed former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg has been charged with "felony murder", according to Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Wannenburg, who played 20 Tests, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Texas as a high-speed police chase ended in tragic circumstances.

In a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez provided an update on developments surrounding the accident.

It had earlier been confirmed that police had attempted to pull over a 16-year-old suspect, only for the car to speed away and lead to a chase. The suspect eventually crashed into the back of Wannenburg's car near an intersection.

Gonzalez further stated that the 41-year-old Wannenburg - along with his son Francois - was flown to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The latest update confirmed that an eight-year-old passenger, expected to be Wannenburg's son, was "in critical condition".

"The suspect. 16 yrs of age, has been charged with felony murder, Reckless Aggravated Assault-Serious Bodily Injury, and 3X Aggravated Assault-Bodily Injury [sic]," Gonzalez's tweet read.

Felony murder is a charge laid when death is unintended, but ultimately caused in the act of a felony.

