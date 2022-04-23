Springboks

16m ago

add bookmark

Driver in fatal Pedrie Wannenburg crash charged with 'felony murder' - Sheriff

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pedrie Wannenburg (Gallo)
Pedrie Wannenburg (Gallo)

The driver involved in the car accident that killed former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg has been charged with "felony murder", according to Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

READ | 'Everybody loved Pedrie' - Heyneke Meyer's heartfelt tribute to Pedrie Wannenburg

READ | TRIBUTE: How Pedrie Wanneburg powered Bulls from zeroes to heroes

Wannenburg, who played 20 Tests, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Texas as a high-speed police chase ended in tragic circumstances. 

In a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez provided an update on developments surrounding the accident. 

It had earlier been confirmed that police had attempted to pull over a 16-year-old suspect, only for the car to speed away and lead to a chase. The suspect eventually crashed into the back of Wannenburg's car near an intersection.

Gonzalez further stated that the 41-year-old Wannenburg - along with his son Francois - was flown to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The latest update confirmed that an eight-year-old passenger, expected to be Wannenburg's son, was "in critical condition". 

"The suspect. 16 yrs of age, has been charged with felony murder, Reckless Aggravated Assault-Serious Bodily Injury, and 3X Aggravated Assault-Bodily Injury [sic]," Gonzalez's tweet read.

Felony murder is a charge laid when death is unintended, but ultimately caused in the act of a felony. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsspringbokspedrie wannenburgrugby
loading... Live
Norwich City 0
Newcastle United 0
View More
loading... Live
Manchester City 1
Watford 0
View More
loading... Live
Leicester City 0
Aston Villa 0
View More
loading... Live
Lions 0
Connacht 0
View More
loading... Live
TS Galaxy FC 0
Maritzburg United 0
View More
loading... Live
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0
Sekhukhune United FC 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 1696 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 1593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo