Du Preez twins still have Springbok future: 'You can never question their potential'

Kamva Somdyala
Jean-Luc du Preez. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Springbok twin brothers Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez have not been discarded by the national side, even as the impression given by selectors is them being surplus to current loose forward requirement.

The brothers are currently with the South Africa A side and both had storming appearances against Munster in Cork last week.

They are in the team again for Thursday's engagement against English side Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate Stadium. 

The 27-year-olds, who formerly played for the Sharks in South Africa, signed for the Manchester-based Sale Sharks on a permanent basis in 2019. Last month, they signed contract extensions, keeping them in England until 2026.

Asked about whether the pair still have a future with the Springboks, assistant coach - and current SA A coach - Mzwandile Stick was unequivocal in his answer:

Those guys are going to play big games in the future. No doubt at all. Every time they get an opportunity they put their hands up.

Jean-Luc boasts 13 caps for the national side, while Dan holds six to his name.

"I know they aren't in the mix with the Springboks but you can never question their potential and how they play the game. They always bring massive physical impact in the game and you saw it last week," Stick said. 

The twins slipped into the set-up last weekend and were immediately called to action. 

Their physicality will again be on show when the SA A side looks to bounce back from an underwhelming performance last week. 

Stick has also gone with a 6-2 split in favour of the forwards for Thursday's clash:

The 6-2 split is because Bristol Bears will keep the ball in hand a lot and will challenge our forwards, so we will need those fresh legs later on in the game.

He said as far as last week's result goes and the interruptions suffered, they were planned for in advance, and no excuse will be made about their match readiness.

"The important thing is that the lads get an opportunity to play."

Kick-off on Thursday is at 21:30 (SA time).

SA A team:

15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Dan du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Phepsi Buthelezi, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Johan Goosen

