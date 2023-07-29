43m ago

Duane endorses this 'Eskom' blowing out the lights ahead of World Cup: 'He's phenomenal'

Heinz Schenk
Marco van Staden (Gallo)
  • Duane Vermeulen has endorsed Marco "Eskom" van Staden as one of the supposed fringe Springboks players knocking hardest on the door for a World Cup spot.
  • The evergreen stand-in Bok captain knows his former Bulls teammate well and they have replicated their excellent rapport at Loftus at international level now, too.
  • Vermeulen believes his partnership with Van Staden and Pieter-Steph du Toit represents a perfect combination of skill sets. 

Marco van Staden is the one "Eskom" Duane Vermeulen and his fellow Springbok teammates would not mind causing a blackout ... of opponents, of course.

The evergreen stand-in national skipper for Saturday's Rugby Championship climax against Argentina at Ellis Park has endorsed his former Bulls colleague as one of the men hammering on the proverbial door for World Cup squad selection.

If there's indeed a man intimately familiar with Van Staden's renaissance as one of the country's best opensiders after Covid-19's hard lockdown, it's Vermeulen, who invariably wreaked havoc with him at Loftus as Jake White's early reign delivered various titles.

"I played a few times against Marco and then we became teammates at the Bulls and I didn't take long to realise that this man is one tough nut," said Vermeulen. 

"He's an interesting guy off the field, he's got some good stories to tell and it's a pleasure being in his company. There's a real energy to him."

Affectionately nicknamed after the embattled parastatal because his thumping tackles and collisions leave many of his opponents close to seeing imaginary stars, Van Staden's battle with concussion after a move to English club Leicester in mid-2021 put his career in limbo for a while.

But White's eagerness to offer him a return to Hatfield proved inspired as the 26-year-old visibly matured into a senior player at the Bulls, showcasing outstanding consistency in a mediocre campaign riddled by several off-field dramas.

Handed a rare start against the Wallabies three weeks ago, Van Staden applied all those lessons and delivered arguably the best performance of his international career to date, unsurprisingly with his ex-Bulls skipper next to him.

"Marco's been a guy who's really surprised me, to be honest," said Vermeulen.

"When I got to know him, he was in-and-out of the Bok team, very much on the fringes for various reasons. He didn't always get a lot of opportunities.  But that game against Australia was absolutely a fantastic performance. 

"This is a man who's really knocking hard on the door for a spot in the 33-man squad. You can't write these [supposed fringe] guys off. He's a phenomenal player, hard at the breakdowns and carries superbly with his compact frame."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Lukhanyo Am, 23 Damian Willemse

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Mateo Carreras, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Santiago Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Lucas Paulos, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Thomas Gallo

Substitutes: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Pedro Rubiolo, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Matias Moroni

In fact, Van Staden, along with experienced partners in Vermeulen and a revitalised Pieter-Steph du Toit gelled so quickly and compellingly that there's a real sense their loose trio combination could be South Africa's preferred one at the World Cup if Siya Kolisi - for some reason - doesn't make it to the tournament.

But those are fanciful thoughts for later.

For now, the trio are raring to spearhead the Boks' effort to get back on the winning trial after the disappointment of the All Blacks defeat.

"Marco really complements our loose trio [for this match against Argentina]. Pieter-Steph will rack up kilometers of running metres for you for days. He never stops running. Marco is the physical guy. I also climb in and do the rough stuff with him," said Vermeulen.

"We're a really good combination. It worked well against the Wallabies and the coaches were clearly happy with us because we've been picked again. We can ramp up the cohesion we've very clearly established already and make life tough for the Argentinians. 

"It's going be a nice game for us three."

Kick-off is at 17:05.


