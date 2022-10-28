Duane has nothing left to prove as Boks leave him out: 'We know his commitment'

Duane Vermeulen has nothing left to prove at international level and that's why he won't be on the Springboks' end-of-year tour.

The national coaching staff also believe he's being well managed by Irish club Ulster ahead of next year's World Cup.

One of the beneficiaries of Vermeulen's absence is Bulls stalwart Marco van Staden, who's back in domestic rugby since re-joining the Bulls.

Duane Vermeulen has seen it all and can rest those "old" legs a bit.

In crude terms, that's the exact reason why the evergreen No 8 has been left out of the Springbok squad for their end-of-year tour to Europe commencing next week.

Along with Frans Steyn, who is recovering from a knee injury, the 36-year-old is considered an experienced bolter for next year's World Cup in France.

"Even if Frans Steyn were fit, he wouldn't have been selected for this [tour]," Rassie Erasmus, national director of rugby, said on Friday following the selection of 54-man strong group that features 19 men earmarked for the South Africa A matches on the trip.

"We always had a plan during the Rugby Championship and what we tried to achieve there. Some of the guys are getting older in the legs but might still make it to the World Cup. We've seen enough and know their commitment. We believe a guy like Duane doesn't need any more experience."

As a result, the imposing Jasper Wiese has the opportunity to further build on a season where he's grown into an outstanding international No 8 and has Stormers star Evan Roos alongside him to keep him on his toes.

Tour group Springbok squad:



Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)



Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)



Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie (both Stormers)



Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)



Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)



Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)



Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse (both Stormers)



Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)



Outside backs: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Bulls)



Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Mngomezulu (Stormers)



SA A squad:



Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks), Sazi Sandi (Stormers), Mornay Smith (Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks)



Backs: Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Sanele Nohamba (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks), Johan Goosen (Bulls), Gianni Lombard (Lions), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cornal Hendricks (Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), Henco van Wyk (Lions)



"This tour is the perfect opportunity to see how a some of the other youngsters can cope with the challenge of playing against the No 1 ranked team one year before the World Cup," said Erasmus.

"Duane is well managed at Ulster and we don't feel he needs to be here. The other guys are pushing really hard and that's why we've included them."

Arguably one of those beneficiaries is the tough but nimble Marco van Staden, whose return to the Bulls and recovery from longer-term concussion provides the Boks with cover in all three back-row positions.

The 26-year-old blasted himself into contention for the Lions series last year after initially missing the cut and is regarded highly enough now by the national coaching staff that he's set to be a regular in the squad again.

"He was part of us last year and delivered some proper performances but unfortunately he was out with concussion. I went out and saw him when we did alignment camps overseas and he was in the process of getting cleared," said Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber.

"Fortunately he's ready now. He's playing good rugby for the Bulls and he would've been with us continuously from last year already had he not been injured."

The Springboks kick off their tour with a cracking gig against Ireland in Dublin next Saturday.



