Duane Vermeulen is one senior lieutenant Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber can still count on

National coach Jacques Nienaber can count on Duane Vermeulen being one of his senior men when the British & Irish Lions tour here next year.

The 33-year-old admits a lot of veterans contemplated and even enforced their retirements after last year's World Cup, but that thought didn't cross his mind.

Vermeulen is one of the very few current players still on the circuit who was involved in the famous composite team's previous tour to Africa in 2009.

Despite all the uncertainty that has plagued the start of his tenure - it hasn't even actually - Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber can be safe in the knowledge that he'll have at least one unwavering senior lieutenant in Duane Vermeulen.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The rugged eighthman is very much keen to keep his international career going and ticking off a final bucket list item: next year's series against the British & Irish Lions.

Vermeulen is one of the very few current players still on the circuit who was involved in the famous composite team's previous tour to Africa in 2009.

"I was fortunate to play against them that year, but obviously not as a Springbok," the 33-year-old told legendary Springbok lock Victor Matfield in an Instragram chat for Puma South Africa.

"It was naturally a privilege, but at the time I was still a provincial player trying to fight my way to the top and actually become a Springbok."

Vermeulen had slotted in as a blindside flanker for Western Province in a tour fixture they narrowly lost 23-26, but he made a bigger impression as the Emerging Springboks' No 8.

In driving Newlands rain, he and his fellow loosies, Jean Deysel and Dewald Potgieter, played their hearts out as the fringe side drew 13-all, the only tour match outside the Tests the Lions didn't manage to win.

"I remember (wing) Danwell Demas scoring a try in the corner and (flyhalf) Willem de Waal slotting the conversion in the final minute. That was a fantastic experience for us," said Vermeulen.

"I was always very proud of being involved."

Yet in the euphoria of winning last year's World Cup, the Bulls veteran felt stirred enough to keep going for another two years.

"There were obviously a few of our senior players who immediately indicated they were going to hang up their boots. But that wasn't a thought that crossed my mind.

"I realised that a Lions tour is really still a bucket list thing that I want to do. I realise that something like that isn't remotely cast in stone, but hopefully I'll still be able to make that squad and front up against them."

Many Springbok fans will be holding thumbs too.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff